Fire destroys Genoa City apartment building

"It was bad," he said. "It was shooting through the roof."

Calderaro said he believes the fire started in an apartment where a resident is a smoker who also uses oxygen tanks. Calderaro described the damage as a total loss to the one building.

He said there are no vacant apartments to accommodate the displaced residents.

"It is devastating," he said.

Tatyana Miller, who lived in a second-floor apartment, said she was getting ready for church when she heard smoke alarms going off. A short time later, someone was knocking on doors urging everyone to get out of the building.

Miller escaped with her pet cat, and she was devastated to lose several paintings that were painted by her artist daughter. But she added that most material things were relatively unimportant.

"The most important thing is, I'm out and my cat is out," she said. "I'm alive — that's all I care about."

Fire departments from Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay, Twin Lakes and elsewhere answered a call from Genoa City to assist during the fire.