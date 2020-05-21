Firefighter resigns after felony charge involving homemade bomb

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

EAST TROY — Prosecutors are alleging that a volunteer firefighter tried to use his position to avoid charges after he drunkenly detonated a homemade explosive that he likened to the deadly Oklahoma City bomb.

Karl W. Sawyer, an eight-year veteran of East Troy Fire and Rescue, has been charged with felony possession of improvised explosives during an April 1 incident near his business in the town of East Troy.

East Troy Fire Chief Mike Barutha defended Sawyer's actions while saying that Sawyer had offered to resign if the incident caused the department any embarrassment in the news media.

Barutha later reported that Sawyer no longer was a member of the all-volunteer fire department.

According to the Walworth County district attorney, Sawyer told police that he was an East Troy firefighter as well as a business owner and a "donor," and that police "should take into account his standing in the community."

Sawyer, 46, who owns Sawyer Excavating, W1540 Sawyer Lane, denies that he was attempting to use his position to avoid charges in the homemade explosive incident.

"I was trying to introduce myself to the gentleman," he said of the police officer.