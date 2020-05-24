Firefighter's lawyer criticizes police in homemade bomb arrest

"I was trying to introduce myself to the gentleman," he said of the police officer.

Sawyer also said he has resigned his position with the fire department, because, he said, "I can't bring shame to the fire department."

Defense attorney Paul Bucher said Sawyer would vigorously defend himself in court, based on a contention that police had no right to go onto Sawyer's property. Bucher said there was nothing wrong with his client's efforts to destroy beaver dams on his own property.

Bucher also denied that Sawyer was drunk at the time.

"He's a good man. He's a law-abiding citizen," Bucher said. "The government had no right to be on his property."

In a criminal complaint issued May 14, Sawyer also is charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to seven years and nine months in prison and $31,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bystanders called police April 1 because of loud booming sounds coming from the area of Army Lake Road and County Road ES in the town of East Troy.