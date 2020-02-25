Firefighters respond to fire with fatality

Firefighter crews responded to a fatal fire that occurred during the afternoon hours of Feb. 24 at 3293 Lockwood Blvd. in the Town of Lyons.

Town of Lyons Fire Chief Neal Lara said the department was called to the scene at about 1:34 p.m. for a report of a fire that had occurred to a single-family residence.

Lara said four other fire departments responded to the scene after a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System call.

Lara said a resident in the home died as a result of the fire. However, the name, age and gender of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.

“That’s still under investigation,” he said.

Lara said there were no other occupants in the home during the time of the fire, and there were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused also is still under investigation.

Lara said it took about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, but crews remained on the scene until about 8:30 p.m.

“We were waiting for other investigators to arrive,” Lara said. “That’s why we were out there for so long.”

