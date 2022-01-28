Fireworks Veterans Day weekend in Lake Geneva, is one of multiple new events planned for 2022

A virtual 5K run, fashion weekend, country festival and Veterans Day fireworks and festivities are some of the activities that could be added to the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s event calendar this year.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District plan to host more events this year to help attract more people to Lake Geneva during times which are often considered the off-tourism season.

“So we’re really looking to perk it up when people aren’t here to bring people to the area,” Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said.

The Business Improvement District currently hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Spring Wine Walk, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest, Christmas tree lighting ceremony and several holiday-related activities.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board on Jan. 12 unanimously approved a proposed event calendar for 2022, which includes four new events and changes to some of the current activities.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District said the event calendar is “subject to change,” and more activities could be added in the future.

“That’s why this document is kind of a working document,” Tarantino said of the event calendar.

The Business Improvement District typically kicks off its events schedule with Cocoa Crawl during Winterfest weekend. Cocoa Crawl includes participating downtown businesses offering cocoa and other chocolate treats to customers.

However, district officials have decided to not make Cocoa Crawl a part of Winterfest this year because of other events that are held during the festival including the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, downtown ice sculpture tour and bonfires on the beach.

Winterfest will be held from Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 in downtown Lake Geneva.

“We did that because of feedback from merchants and also we always wondered if we needed to do a big event during Winterfest, because Winterfest itself is a big event,” Tarantino said. “So we thought we would spread that out.”

Tarantino said Cocoa Crawl still will be held this year, but a date has not been set at this time.

“We need to announce that pretty soon,” she said.

New events planned for 2022

One of the new events that is planned for this year includes the Shamrock Shuffle 5K Virtual Run, which is set to be held from March 17 to March 19.

As part of the event, participating teams record themselves running five miles in an area of Lake Geneva and posting their results on a “leader board.”

The Shamrock Shuffle will conclude with a post-party event at noon, March 19 at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., with the winners of the virtual run being announced.

“So you will have a few days to run your virtual event with your group,” Tarantino said. “It will be exactly like a race but only you’re going to time yourself and post it on the leader board.”

Tarantino said she has been wanting to host a virtual race in the City of Lake Geneva for the past year. She said similar events have been held in other communities.

“These are very successful,” Tarantino said. “We wanted to do it last year, but we never did.”

Anagnos said he would like to have other bars and restaurants become involved with the Shamrock Shuffle.

“We’re looking to get everyone involved in all of our events,” Anagnos said.

The Business Improvement District plans to host a spring fashion week in April, which is set to include participating businesses offering sales and specials, strolling musicians and live entertainment. Dates for spring fashion week have not been announced at this time.

“When we looked at the year, we thought, ‘Maybe we want something for everybody,’” Tarantino said. “We have our big fests. Now we have a healthy event for people who want to run, but we really don’t have a shopping or retail event. We wanted to add an event that would appeal to the shoppers.”

Representatives from the Business Improvement District plan to conduct a honkytonk/country fest from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. More information about the festival is set to be announced later.

“We’re going to be amending it as we go and adding things as we put it together,” said Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board.

District officials also plan to conduct a Veterans Day weekend in November, which is set to include activities honoring veterans, military plane fly-over and fireworks display.

Condos said he hopes downtown businesses offer discounts to veterans during that weekend.

“We want to do anything we can to bring in as many people as possible,” Condos said.

Changes to current activities

The Business Improvement District plans to make some changes to some of its current activities including expanding the Spring Wine Walk from a one-day event to a two-day event.

This year’s Spring Wine Walk is set to be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 21 and May 22 in Downtown Lake Geneva. The event includes participating downtown businesses offering wine samples and food items.

The 2021 Spring Wine Walk was held May 23 and was a sold-out event with about 500 people attending.

The Lake Geneva Oktoberfest is set to be a three-day event this year, from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 in Downtown Lake Geneva. Typically, the event is held for two days.

Oktoberfest features live entertainment, food vendors, German-style contests and craft fair.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board considered making Oktoberfest a three-day event last year but they kept it a two-day event instead.

Business Improvement District Board members also are considering making Oktoberfest a ticketed event this year. Usually, there is no admission to attend.

Last year, the Business Improvement District conducted “First Friday” events, in which Downtown business owners extended their store hours and offered specials during the first Friday of the month.

Tarantino said those events were not as successful as anticipated, so she has proposed to only host “First Friday” events during the summer.

Beth Tumas, member of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed conducting those events during the weekday when residents are more likely to visit the Downtown area.

“Friday nights, they don’t feel welcomed, so I think moving it to another night might help,” Tumas said. “People are here weeklong during the summer.”

Other events proposed

Anagnos proposed adding other events including a beer walk, pet costume walk and scarecrow festival in the fall, in which Downtown business owners place decorated scarecrows in front of their establishments.

“We’re looking for events to bring people into the hotels, and we’re also looking to bring locals to town and do something for them that’s fun,” he said.

Anagnos said he also would the Business Improvement District to conduct more holiday-related activities in December.

“For December, we want to perk up those first three weeks instead of just having some reindeer and Santa,” Anagnos said. “What more can we do for the first, second and third week of December to get more people in this town and shop?”

Condos proposed hosting more concert-type events to help attract more residents to the Downtown Lake Geneva.

“They like that type of entertainment and having a beer,” Condos said. “The concerts in the park, a lot of that is the local people, so the entertainment brings them out.”

