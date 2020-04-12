First death announced in Walworth County from coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walworth County has reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak, describing the victim as a person in his or her 80s.

Elizabeth Aldred, the county's health and human services director, announced the patient's death today with “great sadness."

“This is a sad day for Walworth County," Aldred said. "Our entire community feels the weight of this loss.”

No other information was released about the patient's identity or location.

The county also has reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Thursday, up to a total of 37, according to the state health department.

In the past week, the number of cases in Walworth County has jumped from 20 to 37.

Health officials had previously said that 12 local patients had recovered fully from their infections. Officials today said they continue to monitor the spread of the disease and to implement practices to reduce transmission.

“We know that many Walworth County residents are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves and their loved ones. This is a rapidly evolving public health event that we are taking very seriously,” Aldred said.