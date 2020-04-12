You are the owner of this article.
First death announced in Walworth County from coronavirus outbreak
First death announced in Walworth County from coronavirus outbreak

Jazmin Crouch nurse at county health department

Jazmin Crouch, a nurse with the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department, uses a whiteboard illustration to explain how possible cases of coronavirus are reported and investigated.

 File photo, Regional News

Walworth County has reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak, describing the victim as a person in his or her 80s.

Elizabeth Aldred, the county's health and human services director, announced the patient's death today with “great sadness."

“This is a sad day for Walworth County," Aldred said. "Our entire community feels the weight of this loss.”

No other information was released about the patient's identity or location.

The county also has reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Thursday, up to a total of 37, according to the state health department.

In the past week, the number of cases in Walworth County has jumped from 20 to 37.

Health officials had previously said that 12 local patients had recovered fully from their infections. Officials today said they continue to monitor the spread of the disease and to implement practices to reduce transmission.

“We know that many Walworth County residents are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves and their loved ones. This is a rapidly evolving public health event that we are taking very seriously,” Aldred said.

She added: “This is a time to remind everyone of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

To reduce the risk of getting sick, the county public health division advises everyone to follow these simple steps: follow the "Safer At Home" order; frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your face; and stay home when sick.

