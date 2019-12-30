First-ever kids expo coming Saturday to Badger High School

Badger High School in Lake Geneva will host a first-ever kids expo Saturday as a winter break celebration for both children and their parents.

The Lake Geneva School District is co-sponsoring the Lake Geneva Kids Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the school, 220 E. South St.

Kids can enjoy bounce houses, obstacle courses, a large inflatable slide, a dance party, zoo animals, other play areas and more. For the parents, more than 30 areas businesses and organizations will join the expo to promote their products and services.

Advanced tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children, and children 2 years and younger are free. Tickets at the door will cost $9 for adults and $7 for children.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at lakegenevakidsexpo.com.

Organizers hope to make the kids expo an annual event.

Similar expos have drawn crowds of 8,500 people in Madison and 5,000 in Milwaukee.

School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said the expo will give kids a chance to have fun while their parents learn about businesses and services in the community.