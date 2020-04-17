First responders take precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus

Roll call at the Lake Geneva Police Department is a thing of the past during the era of coronavirus.
In an effort to avoid spreading the contagious virus among one another, Lake Geneva police officers no longer gather as a group for the traditional briefing at the start of each work shift.
It is one of many steps being taken by police and fire departments in the Lake Geneva region to keep first responders safe and healthy.
Police officers and firefighters are an essential service, as defined in stay-at-home orders, so none of them can work from home, the way so many other during this time of quarantines and lockdowns.
But when first responders report for work these days, their first order of duty is protecting themselves.
Lake Geneva police Lt. Edward Grtizner said officers are limiting contact with residents who call for a complaint and are handling most non-emergency calls through phone or email, if possible.
“We’ve changed the way we’re doing business for the most part, but we’re still providing the same level of service,” Gritzner said.
Officers in Lake Geneva and elsewhere are wearing protective gear such has respiratory masks, eye protection and gloves when they are respond to an emergency. Some are carrying full-body protective gowns if needed.
One thing that has not changed: First responders are still answering any call for an emergency.
“We still make house calls,” Delavan Fire Chief Tim O’Neill said. “I know that’s a cartoon-ish line, but it’s true.”
At the Lake Geneva Fire Department, when a person calls the department, a dispatcher first asks if the caller has a cough or other coronavirus symptoms.
Fire Capt. Dennis Detkowski said when firefighters and paramedics arrive on the scene of a call for service, one representative makes sure the caller has no symptoms before others enter the building.
Detkowski said the department is asking residents to adhere to safety and social distancing standards that have been set forth by the government to control person-to-person spread of the virus.
“We’re still here for them,” he said.
Gritzner said if police officers help the fire department on a medical call, the officers remain outside while paramedics and firefighters enter a building.
Police also have adopted safety procedures back at the police departmemnt.
Gritzner said the department no longer does roll call before each shift, and staff meetings are conducted on computers via the internet.
“We’ve amended our schedules a little bit just to avoid contact with one another in the police department to make sure we’re staying healthy,” he said.
Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said sheriff deputies are required to wear respiratory masks and gloves and carry disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer whenever they respond to emergencies.
Deputies also are being required to wipe down their squad cars and their work areas.
“It’s an overall effort so we can operate effectively and be aware of the public’s health,” he said.
Picknell said deputies are being asked to handle non-violent and misdemeanor cases over the telephone rather than in-person. The sheriff said some callers should use 211 rather than 911 if they have any questions regarding coronavirus.
“That way the emergency desk doesn’t receive calls related to the coronavirus,” Picknell said.
The Delavan Fire Department is not conducing face-to-face training during the coronavirus outbreak. O’Neill said training now will be conducted through video on social media sites.
Delavan police officers, meanwhile, soon could get goggles and face shields as an extra layer of protection.
Police Chief James Hansen said officers will respond to non-emergency calls through phone or by email, or take reports outside of a person’s home.
Even when officers are off-duty, Hansen said, they are being encouraged to remain safe, by spending time with their families, exercising, and getting enough sleep.
“We’re asking then to stay with a routine,” the chief said. “We’re asking them to stay home when they’re not working, and limiting their number of trips.”
