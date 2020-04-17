First responders take precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Roll call at the Lake Geneva Police Department is a thing of the past during the era of coronavirus.

In an effort to avoid spreading the contagious virus among one another, Lake Geneva police officers no longer gather as a group for the traditional briefing at the start of each work shift.

It is one of many steps being taken by police and fire departments in the Lake Geneva region to keep first responders safe and healthy.

Police officers and firefighters are an essential service, as defined in stay-at-home orders, so none of them can work from home, the way so many other during this time of quarantines and lockdowns.

But when first responders report for work these days, their first order of duty is protecting themselves.

Lake Geneva police Lt. Edward Grtizner said officers are limiting contact with residents who call for a complaint and are handling most non-emergency calls through phone or email, if possible.

“We’ve changed the way we’re doing business for the most part, but we’re still providing the same level of service,” Gritzner said.