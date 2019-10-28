Five deaths have been reported in traffic crashes in the Lake Geneva region within one week.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Department reported that Kevin Stevenson, 59, of Genoa City, was killed Oct. 26 when the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle about 8 p.m. on state Highway 67 in the town of LaGrange.
The driver of the other vehicle also was killed, although police had not yet released his identity.
One day earlier, Jason Kuharske, 35, of Burlington, was killed when his vehicle collided with another vehicle about 8 p.m. Oct. 25 on state Highway 36 near Highway 11 in the town of Lyons.
The driver of the other vehicle, Holly Hintz, 33, of Burlington, escaped injury in the crash, along with her two passengers, both 11 years old.
In a third crash, a Lake Geneva woman was killed along with another person Oct. 20 in a crash during a police pursuit in Lake County, Illinois.
Kayla Crews, 18, was one of two passengers riding in a 1994 Toyota Camry driven by Theopolis Owens, 28, of Chicago. Owens was also killed in the crash, and a second passenger, Mya Janczak, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
According to police in Fox Lake, Illinois, police spotted a vehicle speeding through Genoa City. The driver refused to stop, and a chase continued across the state line into Illinois.
Travelling east on Illinois Route 173 in Spring Grove, Illinois, the driver lost control about 7:20 p.m. and slammed into trees, causing the vehicle to catch fire.