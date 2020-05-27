Five more coronavirus deaths reported among elderly in Walworth County

Walworth County health officials are reporting five more coronavirus deaths among older residents with pre-existing health conditions.
The county said all five victims were over age 80, and all lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.
Officials did not indicate when the deaths occurred and did not identify the long-term care facilities where the deaths occurred.
The report brings to 16 the total number of deaths among Walworth County residents attributed to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
A total of 351 cases of the highly contagious infection have been reported in the county, a number that continues to increase almost daily.
Officials said the five latest reported deaths show how dangerous COVID-19 is for senior citizens.
“These deaths highlight how devastating this disease can be for older adults, especially those with severe underlying medical conditions," county public health officer Erica Bergstrom said. “This is a sad day and a reminder of the continuing need to protect those at high risk for serious complications.”
The county has previously reported unspecified outbreaks of coronavirus at two nursing homes: Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva and Holton Manor in Elkhorn.
To reduce the risk of getting sick or spreading the virus, health officials advise people to stay home when sick, maintain social distancing, frequently wash hands with soap, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.
