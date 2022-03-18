Five new members appointed to Lake Geneva cemetery board that laid dormant for 2 years

Five new members have been appointed to a Lake Geneva board that has laid dormant for about two years.

Mayor Charlene Klein has appointed Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Mary Sibbing, Patrick Quinn, Terry Krohn and Ruth Ann Monico to the city’s cemetery board.

Members of the city council unanimously approved the appointments March 14.

Fesenmaier’s, Sibbing’s and Quinn’s terms are set to expire May 1, 2023, and Krohn’s and Monico’s terms are set to expire May 1, 2024.

Monico, who serves as a docent for Black Point Estate and Gardens, said she is looking forward to working with the other members of the board.

“I never really looked into history that much, but now working at Black Point and being on the cemetery board it’s going to be interesting,” Monico said during the city council meeting. “When I saw that Pat (Quinn) was on here, I was all excited.”

Patrick Quinn is a local historian who writes a weekly history column for the Lake Geneva Regional News.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee approved to dissolve the city’s cemetery board in April 2021 and transfer responsibilities of the board to the public works committee.

However, the issue was never voted on by the full city council.

Residents and city officials recently have requested that the board be re-activated. Members of the cemetery board were responsible for helping to oversee the city cemeteries and the funds that were received from the sale of cemetery lots.

The board consisted of five members who were appointed by the mayor to serve two-year terms. City aldermen proposed last April to dissolve the board because the members were not meeting on a regular basis.

According to the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, the cemetery board’s last scheduled meeting was Dec. 11, 2019, which ended up being cancelled. There were no scheduled meetings for the board in 2020.

Three of the five board seats were vacant at the time the board stopped meeting.

Members of the city council’s public works committee voted 3-3, Feb. 28, to recommend that Klein appoint new members to the board.

Since the proposal ended in a tie vote, the motion failed; however, Alderman Richard Hedlund said during the public works committee meeting that since the cemetery board was never officially dissolved, the mayor can still appoint members.

“I think you can just ask the mayor to make an appointment,” Hedlund said.

Fesenmaier said, during the public works committee meeting, she voted against the recommendation because she feels the committee does not need to vote on the issue since the full city council never approved to discontinue the board.

“It was never adopted by the council, so it actually stands that the committee still exists, so we don’t have to reinstate it,” Fesenmaier said. “The mayor would be the one to appoint members, and I believe she has committee applications with enough to fill the board.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the committee should still vote on the issue to have an official recommendation.

“So to me, it’s at least something that is recorded,” Flower said. “I hear what you are saying but we can still make a recommendation, so I still think we should take a vote.”

Flower said she would like the cemetery board to be re-activated because the public works committee does not have time to discuss issues related to the city’s cemeteries.

“We haven’t had much time to talk about the cemeteries at all, let alone get through all the items we have on our agenda just public works related,” Flower said. “It has needs, and we’re not fulfilling those needs with the time we have allotted for these meetings. So I think it needs the time that it is due, because it does have things that need to be managed.”

Also during the city council meeting, the aldermen unanimously approved Klein’s appointment of James Marquardt’s appointment to the plan commission. Marquardt’s term is set to expire May 1, 2024.

“He is a very long-time resident here, and he seems well qualified to serve on the commission,” Klein said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.