Five Walworth County school districts have referendums on April 6 ballot, two municipalities have EMS referendums

The additional funding would be used to help pay for student programs and activities, building utilities and maintenance projects at Traver Elementary School in the Town of Linn.

If approved, the district’s mill rate would increase by about 35 cents during the 2021-2022 school year. The owner of a property valued at $200,000 would pay $5.84 a month during the 2021-2022 school year, and the owner of a property valued at $400,000 would pay $11.68 a month.

The mill rate would decrease during the 2022-2023 school year.

The referendum question states:

“Be it resolved by the school board of the Linn-Bloomfield Joint School District No. 4, Walworth County, Wisconsin, that the school district budget for the 2021-2022 school year, and for each successive year thereafter, shall include, on a recurring basis, an amount of $250,000 in excess of the revenue limits imposed by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin statutes in order to provide for the operational needs of the school district.”

Genoa City Joint No. 2 School DistrictOfficials from the Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District has placed a referendum question on the ballot to increase the district’s revenue limit during the next few years.