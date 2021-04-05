Five Walworth County school districts have referendums on April 6 ballot, two municipalities have EMS referendums

Walworth County residents will have several referendums to vote on during the April 6 spring election.
Five area school districts have placed referendum questions on the ballot to raise funding for school renovation and expansion projects and to exceed revenue limits to help pay for educational programs.
Those districts are: the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District; Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District; Linn-Bloomfield Joint No. 4 School District; Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District; and East Troy Community School District.
Two local communities, the Town of Delavan and Town of Geneva, have placed a referendum question on the ballot to help pay for fire and emergency medical services.
Here is a look at some the referendums that will be placed on the ballot throughout Walworth County during the spring election.
Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School DistrictOfficials from the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District have placed two referendum questions on the ballot during the upcoming election.
The first referendum is to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.
The referendum question reads:
“Shall the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statutes, by $750,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year for recurring purposes consisting of ongoing operational expenses, technology and safety upgrades and to maintain current educational programming?”
The additional $750,000 would be used to help pay for technology upgrades, educational programs and safety upgrades to Badger High School.
The second referendum is to raise $6 million to help pay for various projects at the high school including roof replacement, upgrading the auditorium, replacing bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium, technology upgrades and renovating the 1958 portions of the building.
A portion of the funding also would be used to remodel the school’s cafeteria, kitchen, lobby area and restrooms.
The referendum question reads:
“Shall the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District, Walworth County, Wisconsin, be authorized to issue, pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $6 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of renovations, capital maintenance and updates at school facilities and site, including safety improvements and technology infrastructure updates, and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School DistrictThe Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District also has placed a referendum question on the ballot to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.
The additional $750,000 would be used to help pay for programs, technology and equipment upgrades at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.
The referendum question reads:
“Shall the Lake Geneva Joint School District No. 1, City of Lake Geneva, Towns of Bloomfield, Geneva, LaFayette, Linn, Lyons and Spring Prairie, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statues, by $750,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of ongoing operational expenses, technology and safety upgrades and to maintain current educational programming?”
Linn-Bloomfield Joint No. 4 School DistrictResidents in the Linn-Bloomfield Joint No. 4 School District will vote on a $250,000 referendum question during the upcoming election.
The referendum would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $250,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.
The additional funding would be used to help pay for student programs and activities, building utilities and maintenance projects at Traver Elementary School in the Town of Linn.
If approved, the district’s mill rate would increase by about 35 cents during the 2021-2022 school year. The owner of a property valued at $200,000 would pay $5.84 a month during the 2021-2022 school year, and the owner of a property valued at $400,000 would pay $11.68 a month.
The mill rate would decrease during the 2022-2023 school year.
The referendum question states:
“Be it resolved by the school board of the Linn-Bloomfield Joint School District No. 4, Walworth County, Wisconsin, that the school district budget for the 2021-2022 school year, and for each successive year thereafter, shall include, on a recurring basis, an amount of $250,000 in excess of the revenue limits imposed by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin statutes in order to provide for the operational needs of the school district.”
Genoa City Joint No. 2 School DistrictOfficials from the Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District has placed a referendum question on the ballot to increase the district’s revenue limit during the next few years.
If the referendum is approved, the district will be allowed to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 during the 2021-2022 school year, $700,000 in the 2022-2023 school year and $900,000 during the 2023-2024 school year.
The additional funding would be used to construct a new section to Brookwood Elementary School and upgrade the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as to maintain educational programs.
The referendum question reads:
“Shall the Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District, Walworth County, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statues, by $500,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $700,000 for the 2022-2023 school year’ and by $900,000 for the 2023-2024 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and school district operations in order to provide quality educational opportunities for each student?”
East Troy Community School DistrictResidents in the East Troy Community School District will be asked to vote on two referendum questions during the spring election.
The first referendum question is to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit during the next five school years to help pay for operational expenses and to maintain existing programs and staffs.
If approved, the district would be able to exceed its revenue limit by $800,000 during the 2021-2022 school year; $1.4 million for the 2022-2023 school year; $1.6 million during the 2023-2024 school year; $1.9 million for the 2024-2025 school year; and $2.3 million during the 2025-2026 school year.
The referendum question reads:
“Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statues, by $800,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1,600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $2,300,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain existing programs and staffing?”
The school district also is placing an $8 million referendum question on the ballot to help pay for various school improvement projects.
The referendum question reads:
“Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue, pursuant to Chapter 67 of Wisconsin statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school improvement project consisting of: capital maintenance, building systems and infrastructure improvements, including roof and window replacement, site improvements, lighting upgrades, and HVAC, boiler and control replacement and improvements; remodeling at East Troy Middle School; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.”
Town of GenevaThe Town of Geneva has placed a public safety referendum question on the ballot for the upcoming election.
The referendum would allow the town to increase its property tax levy to help provide additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical service workers for the Elkhorn Fire Department, which provides fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.
The referendum question reads:
“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Geneva for the tax to be imposed for the fiscal year, 2021, is limited to 1.21%, which results in a levy of $2,134,993. Shall the Town of Geneva be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the fiscal year 2021 for the purpose of enhance fire and emergency medical services by a total of 12.43%, which results in a levy of $2,400,340, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $265,347 for each fiscal year going forward?”
If the referendum is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $29.40 more a year in property taxes, and the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $58.80 more a year in property taxes.
The town placed a similar referendum question on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election, but it failed— receiving 1,471 “yes” votes and 1,819 “no” votes.
Town of DelavanThe Town of Delavan also is placing a referendum question on the ballot related to fire protection.
If approved, the referendum would allow the town to increase its property tax levy to hire six additional emergency medical service workers.
The referendum question reads:
“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Delavan for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to a percentage which is estimated to be 1/2%, resulting in an estimated levy $3,539,533. Shall the Town of Delavan be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, and on an ongoing basis, for maintaining six additional fire/EMS personnel for associated equipment, by a total of $498,589, which results in an estimated levy of $4,038,122 for 2022?”
