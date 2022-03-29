Five Walworth County students receive Youth Citizenship Award

The Samuel Phoenix Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored five Walworth County middle school students at its March meeting at the Lake Geneva Area Museum.

Students receiving the Youth Citizenship Award include Gavin Baxter from Walworth Grade School; Amber Robarts from the Wisconsin School for the Deaf; Jacob Fain from St. Frances de Sales Catholic School in Lake Geneva; Zac Zur from Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Delavan; and Joshua Olson of the Delavan Christian School.

The students were selected by the respective staff members of their local school for exhibiting honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

In promoting this annual event, the Samuel Phoenix Chapter believes that recognizing the patriotism of our youth means building a stronger nation for our future. This national project promoted by the Daughters of the American Revolution “should be an incentive in a school for the greater appreciation of the qualities of citizenship needed by our nation if it is to retain sovereignty and independence of action”.