Flash flooding and power outages follow strong summer storm

A strong thunderstorm today caused flash flooding and power outages in the Lake Geneva region.
Power was knocked out about 4 p.m. as a storm system brought heavy rain and high winds.
Trees were knocked down and some roads were closed, as a deluge of rain brought flash flooding in areas of the city's downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Lake Genev, but there were no immediate reports of any funnel cloud touching down.
Forecasters had warned that wind gusts could reach as high as 100 mph in southern Wisconsin.
The weather service was reporting that the storm was expected to pass by 8 tonight, and sunny skies were expected to return by Tuesday.
