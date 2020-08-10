You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flash flooding and power outages follow strong summer storm
featured

Flash flooding and power outages follow strong summer storm

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen in summer storm

Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen erects a temporary stop sign Aug. 10 at Main Street and Center Street after a power outage knocked out traffic signals during a strong summer thunderstorm.

 Scott Williams, Regional News

A strong thunderstorm today caused flash flooding and power outages in the Lake Geneva region.

Power was knocked out about 4 p.m. as a storm system brought heavy rain and high winds.

Trees were knocked down and some roads were closed, as a deluge of rain brought flash flooding in areas of the city's downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Lake Genev, but there were no immediate reports of any funnel cloud touching down.

Forecasters had warned that wind gusts could reach as high as 100 mph in southern Wisconsin.

The weather service was reporting that the storm was expected to pass by 8 tonight, and sunny skies were expected to return by Tuesday.

+25 September 2019 flooding photos

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics