Flight for Life called over weekend after 12 foot fall in Linn, near Lake Geneva

The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the ground, according to a Facebook update from the Lake Geneva Fire Department from Saturday morning. MD1 also responded to the call. Air transport was provided by Flight for Life out of Waukesha. A post on the Walworth County Scanner Facebook page, which posts notifications that come across the emergency scanners, stated that the individual fell from his balcony when the railing broke. The update says the incident occurred on Friday night, Aug. 20 in the N1200 block of Maple Hill Drive.The Lake Geneva Regional News is working to verify this information with the Linn and Lake Geneva fire departments, but was unable to get updates by Tuesday, Aug. 24 press times.