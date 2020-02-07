Flu season average so far, but that still could change

The flu is making its presence known this winter in the Lake Geneva region, but health care professionals say the bug does not seem more widespread than usual.

“It’s not anything outrageous,” said John Disabato, a pharmacist at Walmart in Lake Geneva.

Health care professionals, however, are quick to add a word of caution: Flu season is far from over, and people should not stop taking precautions.

According to the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department, the county has recorded 18 confirmed cases of flu so far this winter.

That is compared with eight cases at this time last winter, but it is far below the 63 cases that had been recorded at this time two years ago.

Erica Bergstrom, public health manager for the county, said she is encouraged that more people are getting flu vaccines this year.

Based on reports compiled at the state from flu shot administrators, 27 percent of people in Walworth County have gotten vaccines this winter — up from 24 percent a year ago.

“Obviously, the more vaccinated you are, the better protected our community is,” Bergstrom said.