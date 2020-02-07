Flu season average so far, but that still could change

The flu is making its presence known this winter in the Lake Geneva region, but health care professionals say the bug does not seem more widespread than usual.
“It’s not anything outrageous,” said John Disabato, a pharmacist at Walmart in Lake Geneva.
Health care professionals, however, are quick to add a word of caution: Flu season is far from over, and people should not stop taking precautions.
According to the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department, the county has recorded 18 confirmed cases of flu so far this winter.
That is compared with eight cases at this time last winter, but it is far below the 63 cases that had been recorded at this time two years ago.
Erica Bergstrom, public health manager for the county, said she is encouraged that more people are getting flu vaccines this year.
Based on reports compiled at the state from flu shot administrators, 27 percent of people in Walworth County have gotten vaccines this winter — up from 24 percent a year ago.
“Obviously, the more vaccinated you are, the better protected our community is,” Bergstrom said.
Julie Lohse, a school nurse in Walworth, said she has not observed any significant increase in flu cases this winter among students or others at either Big Foot High School or Walworth Elementary School.
“We’re just seeing an average flu season,” she said.
In addition to encouraging vaccinations, the schools distribute literature on the importance of taking other precautions such as washing your hands, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying home if you get sick.
Health care professionals also are keeping a close eye on upper respiratory infection, sometimes called RSV, which is different than the flu virus.
Bergstrom said 10 people in the southeastern region of Wisconsin have been tested for RSV this season. Although just three have tested positive, she said there have been higher levels reported on a statewide basis.
Pharmacists at Lake Geneva’s Walmart have been filling a lot of prescriptions for antibiotics and other medicines to help with upper respiratory issues, Disabato said.
The flu season technically can continue until spring, but February is generally regarded as the peak time of year for the bug to spread.
“It’s super-active right now,” Bergstrom said.
Although the number of confirmed cases is relatively low, the county health manager urged people to remember that influenza can spread easily and cases can multiple quickly.
“It can change very rapidly,” she said. “It’s part of the nature of the virus.”
Disabato said there was an early surge of Walmart customers seeking flu vaccinations in the fall. More recently there seems to be another surge among people hoping to protect themselves midway through the winter.
He expressed encouragement that people are aware of the risks and that they are taking steps to protect themselves.
“We’ve had a really good year with vaccines,” he said. “And we see more people coming in.”