Follow up: Mother of missing Walworth girl rattled but glad to have daughter home

WALWORTH — Tiffany Gallinger, the mother of a 10-year-old girl who went missing for three days before being found by law enforcement, says she and her daughter are taking steps to return to normal life after the traumatic disappearance that left her family reeling with stress and grief.
Gallinger said she and her mother drove to Hartsville, Indiana, where her daughter Jocelyn Van Duyn was found, on Dec. 15 for an emotional reunion.
“It was tears and joy, it was a bunch of emotions,” she said. “It was great to see her again. I was just happy just to bring my baby home.”
Gallinger said while she is returning to work and her daughter is returning to school, the traumatic experience of losing her daughter will have a lasting effect. She said she is frequently worried her daughter may go missing again and has had trouble sleeping recently.
“I have to watch the door to make sure there isn’t another incident,” she said.
Despite the lasting stress of the incident, Gallinger said she will gladly endure a few sleepless nights so long as her daughter is safe at home once again.
Gallinger’s daughter Jocelyn Van Duyn went missing on Dec. 12 between 8 p.m. and midnight, taking only a cat and $30 from their residence in the Village of Walworth. Van Duyn did not even take a coat or pack a bag before leaving the home.
The disappearance sparked an investigation with involvement from numerous law enforcement groups including the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Division of Criminal Investigation, FBI Milwaukee Division, the Walworth Police Department and Walworth County Sherriff’s Office.
Van Duyn’s father, Jonathan Van Duyn, was initially suspected to have played a role in the disappearance after telling his mother before the disappearance he had purchased a camper trailer and was going on an “epic adventure”.
Support Local Journalism
Gallinger said she suspects her daughter may have been in communication with the father via the app TicTok the night of her disappearance. She said Jocelyn Van Duyn’s father has been estranged from their family for about a year and that he has a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.
An amber alert was issued on Dec. 14, asking the public to keep a look out for Jonathan Van Duyn, who was pulling a camper in a Dodge Ram truck.
Jocelyn Van Duyn was located with her father resting in a camper on Dec. 15 in Hartsville, Indiana.
Gallinger said she has not received any details from law enforcement regarding how her daughter was located but said Jonathan Van Duyn is currently incarcerated in McHenry County, Illinois, awaiting extradition to a Wisconsin court.
She said it is not yet known whether Jonathan Van Duyn will be charged with state or federal crimes.
With all the law enforcement officers and departments lending their support to the search effort, Gallinger said she is incredibly thankful for all of their support.
“Without them I wouldn’t have been able to find my kid,” she said.
She also thanked all of the neighbors and community members who dedicated time to help search for her daughter.
“There were so many people who really stepped up and came together as a community to help out,” she said.
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Lake Geneva tree lighting
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.