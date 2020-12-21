Follow up: Mother of missing Walworth girl rattled but glad to have daughter home

WALWORTH — Tiffany Gallinger, the mother of a 10-year-old girl who went missing for three days before being found by law enforcement, says she and her daughter are taking steps to return to normal life after the traumatic disappearance that left her family reeling with stress and grief.

Gallinger said she and her mother drove to Hartsville, Indiana, where her daughter Jocelyn Van Duyn was found, on Dec. 15 for an emotional reunion.

“It was tears and joy, it was a bunch of emotions,” she said. “It was great to see her again. I was just happy just to bring my baby home.”

Gallinger said while she is returning to work and her daughter is returning to school, the traumatic experience of losing her daughter will have a lasting effect. She said she is frequently worried her daughter may go missing again and has had trouble sleeping recently.

“I have to watch the door to make sure there isn’t another incident,” she said.

Despite the lasting stress of the incident, Gallinger said she will gladly endure a few sleepless nights so long as her daughter is safe at home once again.