Fontana accelerates road project — and borrows $10 million to make it happen

FONTANA – The village has completed more than $10 million in borrowing to fund renovations on South Lake Shore Drive, in what will be the village’s largest capital improvement project in recent memory.

Milwaukee based Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. issued the $10.1 million in bonds with an interest rate of more than 2 percent, costing the village an additional $3.1 million over 20 years of repayment.

The village will begin payments on the borrowing this year starting with a $790,335 payment, then payments of between $675,000 and $725,000 every year until 2039.

Village President Pat Kenny said he does not expect any tax increases to repay the loan. The village’s annual budget is currently about $14 million.

The $10.1 million will be used on South Lake Shore Drive to fund general road improvements and to update water and sewer facilities installed more than 50 years ago.

“It’s a project that has been put off now for literally 50 years,” Kenny said. “The sewer pipes underneath the road are outdated. The asphalt is not in the greatest shape, but all the infrastructure underneath it is the main reason for the project more than anything else.”