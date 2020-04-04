Fontana audits municipal court after judge's stealing is revealed

Shortly after his death, colleagues from the Indian Hills Homeowners Association presented Fontana police with evidence that Jensen had been stealing money from the association as the private group’s treasurer.

A police investigation found that Jensen had embezzled $42,950 over the past three years from the homeowners association.

His widow, Gabby Jensen, denied any knowledge of the embezzlement, but she told police that her husband was “desperate” from running up $60,000 in debts. She also believed stress from the situation possibly contributed to his death.

David Jensen had been the homeowners association’s treasurer for 11 years.

Association leaders turned over records of the embezzlement to police on March 2. Police reported that Jensen repeatedly inflated the group’s bills for contract work, then paid contractors out of his personal business account and skimmed off the difference for himself.

Police Chief Jeff Cates, who conducted the investigation himself, later determined that David Jensen had acted alone. And because Jensen was dead, Cates said, there was no way to prosecute and no need to investigate further.