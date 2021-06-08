Fontana Beach back open for nonresidents and residents, as are Williams Bay and Riviera beaches

FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is now open again to both residents and nonresident.

The beach had been open last year to only residents and season pass holders and this year the season opened the same. But at the Monday, June 7, meeting the board unanimously voted to reopen the beach to the public- both residents and nonresidents.

Fontana Village Board President Patrick Kenny said that last year when the Chicago beaches were closed, people flocked to this area to use Lake Geneva area beaches. In Fontana and elsewhere “lines were down the block,” Kenny said. “Residents said, ‘This is crazy.’”

But now with Chicago beaches back open and more people vaccinated, the board decided to reopen the beach to nonresidents.

The Fontana Beach each is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swim at your own risk when no lifeguards are on duty.

Residents/Residential Property Owners may purchase up to six season passes at $4 per pass.

For daily use, it’s $5 per day for youth 6-11, $10 per day for those 12 and older and free for age 5 and under.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}