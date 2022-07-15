Fontana board sets cost for proposed Nov. 8 EMS referendum: Village would ask taxpayers for $678,077 under plan

Williams Bay is not the only community mulling a November EMS referendum, Fontana is as well.

In the wake of a June 23 joint meeting of the Fontana and Williams Bay finance committees around emergency medical services (EMS) referendum proposals in the two villages, the Fontana Village Board on July 5 approved setting a dollar amount for its proposed referendum question, slated for the Nov. 8 fall general election ballot.

“There were a few options laid out and ultimately they made a recommendation to go to 7 FTE’s (full-time equivalents) at an estimated 5% increase per year and project out five years,” said Fontana village administrator Theresa Loomer. “That total amount is $928,077. Both finance committees are going to go back to their boards to recommend that amount.”

Under the EMS proposal, each village would go to referendum to cover the costs of hiring seven FTE EMS personnel — a total of 14 FTEs — for the Fontana Fire Department to provide EMS services to the two communities.

Plans call for the two communities to each cover the costs associated with the hiring six full-time and two part-time EMS professionals, with the referendums covering costs including salary, benefits, pre-employment physicals, background checks, uniforms, trainings, certifications, turnout gear, firehouse accommodations and tech support.

Loomer reported to the board that Fontana already has $250,000 built into its EMS services levy from the village’s 2017 referendum.

“My recommendation is we would subtract that $250,000 from the $928,077 because we already have that built in,” Loomer said. “That amount then is $678,077.”

Board members approved moving forward with having the Finance Committee draft the language for the referendum question at a $678,077 ask for later discussion and possible action by the village board.