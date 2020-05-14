You are the owner of this article.
Fontana business donates proceeds to help keep students fed
Fontana business donates proceeds to help keep students fed

One by One business owners

Co-owners of the One by One tote bag business, Liz McGrail, from left, Annie McGrail, and Penny McGrail, show the tote bags that they market from their Fontana-based business.

 Connor Carynski

FONTANA – A manufacturer of tote bags has dedicated itself to donating all proceeds to the No Kid Hungry nonprofit in an effort to assist with those struggling with hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

One by One was formed in in fall 2019 by Penny McGrail and her two daughters, Annie and Liz, with the goal of supporting sustainability through the sales of reusable tote bags.

The business is headquartered in Fontana and conducts sales online.

No Kid Hungry is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., that distributes meals to children throughout the country, advocates for stronger public meal programs, and provides educational courses for healthy eating.

The group also donates to organizations throughout Wisconsin involved in feeding children, and offers emergency grants for those proving meals during the pandemic.

One by One co-founder Annie McGrail said while the business began as a way to reduce plastic waste, as the coronavirus became more widespread and schools were closed, she and her family wanted to support another cause — ensuring that children have access to meals.

The promotion began in late April and has raised about $150.

Annie McGrail said there is currently no end date for the proceed donations and that it may continue as long as Wisconsin’s “Safer At Home” order is in effect and students are unable to get meals through their schools.

Penny McGrail said after researching No Kid Hungry, she and her partners decided it would be a good organization to receive donations because of its national and local impact.

“We really wanted to help an organization that reaches locally and nationally, so we thought that would be a good one to give back to and help the kids that are missing out on school lunches,” she said.

Kelly Vincend, a customer who works as a pediatric nurse, said she had already purchased a tote bag before the No Kid Hungry promotion, but she went back for more once she heard about the donations.

“It’s just a small, tiny way to help out, so I was happy to support them,” Vincend said.

With food banks throughout the country experiencing stress because of a spike in usage, Vincend said she wanted to do whatever she could to support them.

“It really struck me when I saw online the lines at some of these food banks, and knowing so often kids rely on the schools for meals,” she said.

