Fontana business donates proceeds to help keep students fed

Annie McGrail said there is currently no end date for the proceed donations and that it may continue as long as Wisconsin’s “Safer At Home” order is in effect and students are unable to get meals through their schools.

Penny McGrail said after researching No Kid Hungry, she and her partners decided it would be a good organization to receive donations because of its national and local impact.

“We really wanted to help an organization that reaches locally and nationally, so we thought that would be a good one to give back to and help the kids that are missing out on school lunches,” she said.

Kelly Vincend, a customer who works as a pediatric nurse, said she had already purchased a tote bag before the No Kid Hungry promotion, but she went back for more once she heard about the donations.

“It’s just a small, tiny way to help out, so I was happy to support them,” Vincend said.

With food banks throughout the country experiencing stress because of a spike in usage, Vincend said she wanted to do whatever she could to support them.

“It really struck me when I saw online the lines at some of these food banks, and knowing so often kids rely on the schools for meals,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.