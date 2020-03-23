Fontana church helps students on a budget dress up for prom

FONTANA – Senior prom can be one of the most memorable evenings in a person’s young adult life.

But it can also be one of the most expensive.

Between pricey dress apparel, appointment haircuts and designer flowers, prom night can rack up a big price tag. But thanks to the thrift shop at the Community Church of Fontana, 275 Kinzie Ave., more affordable options are now available.

The church’s upstairs thrift shop is offering a selection of prom dresses, jewelry and accessories this year for students looking to attend the big event without breaking the bank.

Dresses range in price from $5 to $12, with jewelry and accessories available for even less.

Mary Dade, a church member and thrift shop volunteer since the 1980s, said the shop serves as a valuable community resource for those who may otherwise have difficulty purchasing or renting an expensive prom dress.

“It’s a convenient place compared to what the prices are in some of the stores for the same things,” Dade said.

Students each year take advantage of the inexpensive but quality clothing options in the shop for their proms or for other events where formal attire may be needed.