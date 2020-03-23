Fontana church helps students on a budget dress up for prom

FONTANA – Senior prom can be one of the most memorable evenings in a person’s young adult life.
But it can also be one of the most expensive.
Between pricey dress apparel, appointment haircuts and designer flowers, prom night can rack up a big price tag. But thanks to the thrift shop at the Community Church of Fontana, 275 Kinzie Ave., more affordable options are now available.
The church’s upstairs thrift shop is offering a selection of prom dresses, jewelry and accessories this year for students looking to attend the big event without breaking the bank.
Dresses range in price from $5 to $12, with jewelry and accessories available for even less.
Mary Dade, a church member and thrift shop volunteer since the 1980s, said the shop serves as a valuable community resource for those who may otherwise have difficulty purchasing or renting an expensive prom dress.
“It’s a convenient place compared to what the prices are in some of the stores for the same things,” Dade said.
Students each year take advantage of the inexpensive but quality clothing options in the shop for their proms or for other events where formal attire may be needed.
Ann Van De Bogert, another thrift shop volunteer, said the shop tries to be helpful for those with limited resources – whether it is a student looking for an inexpensive dress or a family in need of clothes after a house fire.
“We have had times where folks have been in a real bad situation for whatever reason,” Van De Bogert said. “And they come up, and we give them some bags of clothes, no questions asked.”
Van De Bogert said while not many students have sought prom apparel yet this year, she hopes more will come in when prom dates grow closer.
Many customers wait for the shop’s bi-annual sale to make seasonal purchases, which was scheduled for March 20, at which time full bags of clothing would cost just $2.
Another thrift shop volunteer, Joann Baars, said all the clothes put out for sale at the thrift shop are closely inspected for any damage beforehand, and that anything with stains or missing buttons is given to Goodwill in case that organization has interest in selling the goods.
Baars added that as prom season gets closer, the thrift shop will also donate dresses and apparel directly to Big Foot High School, which offers the dresses to interested students.
“Sometimes they’re really nice ones,” Baars said. “We’d hate to just throw them away or send them to Goodwill.”
Dresses donated to Big Foot High School from a number of groups and individuals will go into the “Chief’s Closet,” a program collecting and distributing dresses, clothing, food and toiletries to students in need.
Big Foot teacher Nicole Raskin said students have utilized formal wear from the closet for school dances. The school makes efforts to keep events like prom financially accessible to students.
Baskin said Big Foot tries to keep prom tickets under $60, while tickets at other schools can be as high as $100. If students have trouble buying tickets, the school will connect them to groups or individuals who can assist in costs.
“We want everyone to be able to go,” she said. “Money shouldn’t be the reason they can’t go.”