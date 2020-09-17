Fontana considers new tax for storm water management

FONTANA – With several large-scale storm water management projects to complete and limited funds to finance them, village leaders are revisiting the idea of creating a storm water utility to generate revenue.
The village discussed a storm water utility, which establishes a new tax to fund storm water improvements, during a Sept. 8 meeting.
With several storm water management projects needed in the village — some identified by the public works committee about a year ago — the village is grappling with how to finance those projects without borrowing or without further delaying needed improvements.
Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said during the meeting that three main storm water improvement projects were proposed by the public works committee in 2019, but that action was never taken to approve the projects because a storm water utility would likely be needed.
Now, with the village separately borrowing about $10 million this year for capital improvement projects that include reconstruction of South Lake Shore Drive, a utility to fund storm water management projects may be the best solution, Loomer said.
“It now seems to be the most viable and equitable option that we have,” she said.
Loomer said the village still has documents from when a storm water utility was last considered in 2009, which may be helpful in determining what a storm water utility in the village would look like.
Storm water utilities are typically created by taxing properties in a municipality based on the amount of impermeable surface on each property. Impermeable surfaces, such as parking lots or driveways, do not allow rainwater to seep into the ground and instead create runoff, which is channeled into a village storm water system or directly into Geneva Lake.
During the Sept. 8 meeting, village treasurer Scott Vilona said he had done some cursory research on how storm water utilities typically operate, and that there are three main ways utility district taxes are calculated.
The first method charges tax based on the amount of impervious surface on a property, the second generates a tax amount based on the percentage of impervious surface against the entire property, and the third bills parcels based on storm water runoff for both pervious and impervious surfaces, creating higher tax bills for properties with less pervious surface.
“They all do take pervious versus impervious base on the property into consideration,” Vilona said. “Some are specific to the property, some take a baseline and apply it, but no matter what … the bigger properties with a ton of impervious space are going to pay more than smaller properties.”
Village trustee Rick Pappas said that in past board discussions surrounding a storm water utility, the board ran into issues with adopting the new tax because tax-exempt groups like Fontana Elementary and St. Benedict Catholic Church would incur some of the largest expenses because of their large parking lots.
Village President Pat Kenny asked the village engineer to review past records and gather more information before the board begins moving forward on the possible utility.
“It’s a big decision here,” Kenny said. “But it is something we have to address.”
Before moving forward with a proposal on a new utility, Loomer said she first wants to gauge village trustee interest in implementing the tax.
Regardless of the board’s decision on how to approach the projects, with multiple areas of the village dealing with inadequate storm water management, there is strong community support to begin projects, she said.
“I think we get a lot of calls and communications every time we have a big rainfall,” she said. “And there seems to be a big demand from the community for storm water initiatives.”
