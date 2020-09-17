Fontana considers new tax for storm water management

Storm water utilities are typically created by taxing properties in a municipality based on the amount of impermeable surface on each property. Impermeable surfaces, such as parking lots or driveways, do not allow rainwater to seep into the ground and instead create runoff, which is channeled into a village storm water system or directly into Geneva Lake.

During the Sept. 8 meeting, village treasurer Scott Vilona said he had done some cursory research on how storm water utilities typically operate, and that there are three main ways utility district taxes are calculated.

The first method charges tax based on the amount of impervious surface on a property, the second generates a tax amount based on the percentage of impervious surface against the entire property, and the third bills parcels based on storm water runoff for both pervious and impervious surfaces, creating higher tax bills for properties with less pervious surface.

“They all do take pervious versus impervious base on the property into consideration,” Vilona said. “Some are specific to the property, some take a baseline and apply it, but no matter what … the bigger properties with a ton of impervious space are going to pay more than smaller properties.”