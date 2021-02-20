Robert and Margaret Stevenson of Fontana celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this Valentine’s Day. They were married Feb. 14, 1971 at Community Church of Fontana. Margaret and Robert met at the Abbey Resort. Robert was working as a bartender and he hired Margaret as a cocktail waitress. The rest is history. Robert, a Walworth High School graduate, worked for the postal service. Margaret, a Badger High School graduate, worked for Frist Bank Southeast and then as a dispatcher for the Lake Geneva Police Department.
Fontana couple celebrated 50 years together on Valentine’s Day
