Fontana Elementary to build fab lab, thanks to $25K grant

FONTANA — Fontana Elementary has received a $25,000 grant to create a new fabrication laboratory this summer, ushering in a new learning opportunity for students once the facility is completed this July.
The grant, which is being supplemented by a $25,000 match from the school district, will purchase five new 3D printers, two laser cutters and one large vinyl cutting machine.
The new equipment is scheduled to be installed July 13 in the school library’s former computer room, which has been used less since the district acquired Chromebook laptops for each of the students.
Prior to the installation the school will also be making renovations to the future fab lab space including new paint, carpet lighting, desks and more.
District Administrator Mark Wenzel said the district has considered the grant for years but only just had enough funds available this year to be able to match the award, a requirement of the grant.
He said once the new space is complete it will serve as a resource for students of all ages and in many different classes including art, math and science.
Fontana Joint 8 School District was one of 28 school districts throughout Wisconsin to receive grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which awarded a total of $635,089 this year for districts to create or establish fab labs.
The Fab Lab Grant Program was first started by WEDC six years ago to support public school districts purchase equipment supporting science, technology, engineering, art and mathematic learning opportunities, such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters.
Apart of the grant writing process, the school district formed partnerships with four local businesses to collaborate with the district on STEAM projects the new equipment may be used for.
The four business partners are Gordy’s Boats, Stahli’s, Midwest Percision Molding and Sycamore Precision.
School principal Steve Torrez said he believes the business partnerships will help students realize the work they do in the classroom has real-world impact and open career prospects to students they may have otherwise overlooked.
“I’m looking forward to connecting kids to what they are good at and allowing them the space to know this is meaningful in our world, and making that connection,” he said.
School librarian and STEAM teacher Annelise Gutierrez will be overseeing operations of the new facility and helping teachers find ways to integrate the new equipment into their courses.
“That would be the goal, to form a relationship between them all to figure out how we can make it a part of your classroom and a part of my classroom so everyone is using the space rather than just one,” she said.
While the school does currently have two 3D printers some staff members know how to operate, many other staff members will have to be trained on how to operate new machines purchased through the grant.
For long-time Fontana School District member, administrator Wenzel, the new fab lab will be one more school improvement for students he can take pride in.
“It will be something that when I walk out of here, the little piece of the puzzle I had in the whole thing, I’ll be proud of that.”
In a May 5 press release announcing the grant award, CWEDC CEO Missy Hughes said the $3.4 million awarded to schools throughout the grant programs operation have provided 95 schools district with equipment that will equip students with high-demand skills like technology, manufacturing and engineering.
“Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive,” she said in the release.