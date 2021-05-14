Fontana Elementary to build fab lab, thanks to $25K grant

The Fab Lab Grant Program was first started by WEDC six years ago to support public school districts purchase equipment supporting science, technology, engineering, art and mathematic learning opportunities, such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters.

Apart of the grant writing process, the school district formed partnerships with four local businesses to collaborate with the district on STEAM projects the new equipment may be used for.

The four business partners are Gordy’s Boats, Stahli’s, Midwest Percision Molding and Sycamore Precision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School principal Steve Torrez said he believes the business partnerships will help students realize the work they do in the classroom has real-world impact and open career prospects to students they may have otherwise overlooked.

“I’m looking forward to connecting kids to what they are good at and allowing them the space to know this is meaningful in our world, and making that connection,” he said.

School librarian and STEAM teacher Annelise Gutierrez will be overseeing operations of the new facility and helping teachers find ways to integrate the new equipment into their courses.