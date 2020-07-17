Fontana Falcons get new wings with first-ever mascot

FONTANA – Frida Falcon? Forrest Falcon? Huggy McFalcon?
Which suggestion will be the chosen name for the Fontana School District’s new falcon mascot?
The school district has purchased a new falcon mascot costume over this summer vacation,and officials are looking for help naming the school’s newest addition.
In a July 7 social media post the district announced its new addition and asked community members to suggest names for the falcon. In addition to the prestige of having selected the mascot name, the school district is also offering the winner $5 gift cards to Blue Heaven Ice Cream in Fontana.
Dozens of names have been suggested on the social media post from students and others.
Both male and female names can be suggested for the new mascot.
First-year Fontana Elementary School principal Steve Torrez said he thought bringing a mascot to the school would raise school spirit at events, and give students another opportunity to get involved in school activities.
“We’re really looking to build a fun and inclusive community here at the school,” Torrez said. “And we thought it would be a fun thing to have at games and different events.”
When the mascot uniform arrived at school, staff members realized it needed a name. So, they decided to let the school community name it.
Once the name is decided, the principal said the school will get a jersey for the falcon sporting the new title.
The currently unnamed falcon will make its first appearance July 24 at the school’s eighth-grade promotion ceremony. Torrez said a student has already volunteered to wear the costume and perform.
Incoming eighth-grader Nick Cudnick has agreed to become the new mascot for the upcoming school year.
When Torrez reached out to him to ask if he would be interested in being the official falcon, Cudnick said he was excited to be given the opportunity. He said he had never considered being a mascot before, because the school never had one.
But he always admired the mascot on his favorite football team — the Michigan State Spartans.
“It always looked really fun at sporting events to be the mascot,” he said.
Cudnick said one thing he looks forward to most about being the new Fontana Falcon is being able to attend all of the school’s games.
Being the school mascot will allow Cudnick the chance to be involved in school activities.
He said he has tried playing football in the past, but he did not feel like it was a good fit for him.
Wendy Schanau, an office staff member who has been with the school for 18 years, said she never considered the school getting a mascot, but she fell in love with the idea once it was brought up.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “I think the kids are going to get a kick out of it, that it’s going to be fun, and that it’s going to increase school spirit.”
Schanau added that she looks forward to seeing how kids react to the mascot at assemblies or possibly during special visits during regular school days.
Each year the mascot role will be handed down to another incoming eighth-grader who will then be the official mascot for the school year.
Torrez said as the mascot becomes more involved in the school over the years, he hopes it will become a part of the school’s tradition that students can look back fondly on.
“It’s definitely something we look forward to see how it grows and becomes a fabric of the school,” he said.
