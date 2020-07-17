Fontana Falcons get new wings with first-ever mascot

When the mascot uniform arrived at school, staff members realized it needed a name. So, they decided to let the school community name it.

Once the name is decided, the principal said the school will get a jersey for the falcon sporting the new title.

The currently unnamed falcon will make its first appearance July 24 at the school’s eighth-grade promotion ceremony. Torrez said a student has already volunteered to wear the costume and perform.

Incoming eighth-grader Nick Cudnick has agreed to become the new mascot for the upcoming school year.

When Torrez reached out to him to ask if he would be interested in being the official falcon, Cudnick said he was excited to be given the opportunity. He said he had never considered being a mascot before, because the school never had one.

But he always admired the mascot on his favorite football team — the Michigan State Spartans.

“It always looked really fun at sporting events to be the mascot,” he said.

Cudnick said one thing he looks forward to most about being the new Fontana Falcon is being able to attend all of the school’s games.