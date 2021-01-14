Fontana gas station manager shocked by robbery

FONTANA — The manager of the Fontana Mart gas station, which was robbed at gun-point on Jan. 8, says such a crime happening in the generally peaceful village was shocking.

According to station manager Prabh Thind, a man wearing a camo jacket and facemask walked into the gas station at 286 Valley View Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 before displaying a pistol and stealing between $300 and $400 from the clerk. Thind said the man placed a brown plastic bag on the counter and demanded the clerk fill it with money from the register.

The manager said when he came to the station after the clerk informed him of the robbery, Thind said while the clerk was thankfully unharmed, he was visibly shaken by the incident.

“He was shaking, he was all scared and shaking, it’s natural,” Thind said.

Thind said he could imagine armed robberies occurring in busier areas with larger population but that he never imagined a robbery would occur in Fontana.

He said most of his customers are regulars who live in the area and that most strangers are visitors staying at the Abbey Resort, which is kitty-corner from the gas station.

