Fontana increases sewer rate

During the meeting Vilona also discussed the need for a water rate increase although the village does not currently qualify for one under conditions required by the Public Service Commission, which mandates when municipalities are allowed to increase water rates.

He said while the village is in good standing currently, he is concerned the village may fall behind in water utility revenues when it starts making payments on debt issuances from 2020.

“The utilities are doing fine as of right now but we know there is going to be debt service coming due on it that’s not in these numbers, and that’s my concern,” he said.

The Public Service Commission evaluates a municipality’s need for a rate increase based on its most recent budget audit.

Currently the commission has records for the villages 2020 audit, which do not reflect future debt payments, and disqualifies the village from a water rate increase.

“This is one of the quirks,” Vilona said. “We know the circumstance but the numbers the PSC goes off of are the audited numbers and they won’t be reflected until probably next year.”