Fontana judge's alleged stealing from neighbors could exceed $100,000

Fontana police conducted an investigation, but dropped the matter after concluding that David Jensen had acted alone and that no prosecution was possible following his death.

Fontana village leaders ordered a special audit of the municipal court, where Jensen had been elected many times as municipal judge, a position that paid him $6,700 a year. He was campaigning for re-election to another term when he died.

Auditors for the village reported finding no evidence that Jensen had mishandled or misappropriated any municipal court funds.

About a month after Jensen’s death, the Indian Hills Association filed a lien on David and Gabby Jensen’s home at 738 Adahi Way, alleging that the couple owed $5,185 in unpaid dues. If left unresolved, the lien means Gabby Jensen cannot sell the home without first paying the debt.

The association has taken no known action in court with regard to the money David Jensen stole from the group.

Gabby Jensen could not be reached for comment about the new estimates of her late husband’s stealing, or about the reported settlement.

Homeowners say the association has reached a private settlement with Jensen’s estate, the details of which have not been disclosed.