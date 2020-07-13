Fontana judge's alleged stealing from neighbors could exceed $100,000

FONTANA – Homeowners say late Fontana municipal judge David Jensen stole more than $100,000 from his homeowners association — twice the amount reported earlier — and that the association has settled the matter without their consent.
A petition drive among the estimated 100 homeowners in the Indian Hills Association has sought unsuccessfully to remove the association’s president because of dissatisfaction with how the Jensen’s alleged thievery has been handled.
At a meeting June 27 to vote on removing association president Wesley Samuels, Samuels and another leader of the homeowner group refused to divulge details of a settlement with Jensen’s family, saying that both sides had signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Homeowner Kathleen Myalls joined others in voicing dissatisfaction, saying that dues-paying members of the association should be provided more information about the terms of the settlement.
“I wouldn’t have put a non-disclosure agreement in it,” Myalls said, “when there were a 100 people who were parties, without communicating it to the 100 people and making sure they were comfortable with it.”
Myalls said Indian Hills homeowners still not been made fully aware of details from an investigation conducted by the association into the Jensen matter.
Another homeowner, Todd Wilkins, agreed.
Wilkins said the association’s board members should be more transparent and provide more information to the homeowners whose dues were allegedly stolen by Jensen while he was the organization’s treasurer.
“Here we stand today, and we still don’t have those questions answered that were specific to fiscal management of funds and also the entire investigation,” Wilkins said.
Jensen, who died Feb. 8 at age 72, had served many years as both Fontana’s municipal judge and as treasurer of the private Indian Hills Association, where he and his wife, Gabby Jensen, lived.
Shortly after his death, colleagues in the homeowners association presented Fontana police with evidence that Jensen had been embezzling from the group. Original estimates put the amount at $42,590 over a four-year period that Jensen allegedly stole by manipulating records and diverting funds.
Residents say the homeowner association has hired its own auditor to research the suspected embezzlement.
Homeowners in Indian Hills pay $100 a year for landscaping and other maintenance and improvements in the neighborhood. Jensen was the group’s treasurer for 11 years until his death.
His widow told police she knew her husband was heavily in debt, but she had no knowledge of any thievery.
Fontana police conducted an investigation, but dropped the matter after concluding that David Jensen had acted alone and that no prosecution was possible following his death.
Fontana village leaders ordered a special audit of the municipal court, where Jensen had been elected many times as municipal judge, a position that paid him $6,700 a year. He was campaigning for re-election to another term when he died.
Auditors for the village reported finding no evidence that Jensen had mishandled or misappropriated any municipal court funds.
About a month after Jensen’s death, the Indian Hills Association filed a lien on David and Gabby Jensen’s home at 738 Adahi Way, alleging that the couple owed $5,185 in unpaid dues. If left unresolved, the lien means Gabby Jensen cannot sell the home without first paying the debt.
The association has taken no known action in court with regard to the money David Jensen stole from the group.
Gabby Jensen could not be reached for comment about the new estimates of her late husband’s stealing, or about the reported settlement.
Homeowners say the association has reached a private settlement with Jensen’s estate, the details of which have not been disclosed.
At the June 27 association meeting, homeowners questioned Samuels and board member Rick Pappas about why a settlement had been signed without consulting residents.
In response, Pappas said the settlement required a non-disclosure agreement and that details of the agreement could not be shared.
Pappas, however, said details were summarized by an association attorney during an earlier board meeting, and can be found in the meeting minutes. Indian Hills Association board minutes are not available to the general public outside the private group.
Samuels did not address the group, sitting quietly while those in attendance voted on whether he should be removed as president.
About 35 homeowners were in attendance — many with proxy votes for others — and when the votes were counted, six voted to remove Samuels, while 60 voted to retain his as president.
Samuels later declined to comment.
A petition signed by 23 Indian Hills residents had urged Samuels to resign, accusing him of mismanagement in the Jensen matter.
Before the June 27 meeting, Wilkins said a group of homeowners gathered June 24 and developed a list of 33 questions for the association board concerning the internal investigation, settlement and other details related to the Jensen thievery.
The questions have yet to be answered, Wilkins said.
In response to the group’s questions, Samuels’ wife, Barb Samuels, responded with an email to all Indian Hills residents, including a personal attack on Wilkins. Barb Samuels called Wilkins “very rude” and a “very sad human being.”
“My heart goes out to him,” she wrote. “To be so irrational and erratic must be a terrible burden to bear.”
