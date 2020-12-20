Fontana Library creates story-walk

FONTANA — Missing visits from local school children amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fontana Public Library youth service director Jodie Porep decided to bring the library to them with an outdoor story-walk.

“Since they can’t come here for stories and library visits I found a way to take it to them,” she said.

The village librarian of over 20 years has worked with various officials and departments throughout Fontana to create the story-walk, located in trails through the Hildebrand Nature Conservancy, located south of the Mill House Pavilion and Fontana Elementary School.

The walk is made up of four panels placed along the trail, each containing a portion of a picture book story children can read as they progress along the trail.

Currently a story written by Bethany Roberts titled Christmas Mice! is on display along the trail. Porep said she hopes to be able to change the displayed story every two weeks during seasons weather permits the trails to be used.

The projects began after the Lakeshores Library System gave wire frames to hold story segments which could be placed outside while libraries were closed because of the coronavirus.