Fontana Library creates story-walk

FONTANA — Missing visits from local school children amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fontana Public Library youth service director Jodie Porep decided to bring the library to them with an outdoor story-walk.
“Since they can’t come here for stories and library visits I found a way to take it to them,” she said.
The village librarian of over 20 years has worked with various officials and departments throughout Fontana to create the story-walk, located in trails through the Hildebrand Nature Conservancy, located south of the Mill House Pavilion and Fontana Elementary School.
The walk is made up of four panels placed along the trail, each containing a portion of a picture book story children can read as they progress along the trail.
Currently a story written by Bethany Roberts titled Christmas Mice! is on display along the trail. Porep said she hopes to be able to change the displayed story every two weeks during seasons weather permits the trails to be used.
The projects began after the Lakeshores Library System gave wire frames to hold story segments which could be placed outside while libraries were closed because of the coronavirus.
Porep said because there isn’t much room outside of the library, she thought placing the story signs along trails in the village, especially those so close to Fontana Elementary, would be a great alternative.
With Fontana Elementary teachers looking for creative ways to spend more time outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic, Porep said she received positive feedback on the project from teachers and students like.
“The school uses it a lot, especially this year trying to get the kids outside much more than they were before,” she said
After the initial success, Porep began seeking village approval and assistance in creating wooden stands to hold story sections and make the story walk a permanent fixture.
Porep said she is thankful to the library board, the village’s park commission and the village public works department for their support of the project. She said a special thanks is due to public works street department lead man Ron Adams for crafting the wooden stands, which were installed on trails on Dec. 10.
Having built several bridges along the trails throughout the conservancy this year in addition to the panels, Adams said he’s pleased to see all the improvements in the area.
“It’s really gorgeous down there,” he said.
Adams said he used to play in the woods as a child when growing up on Main St. in Fontana, so he’s happy to be building additions children can enjoy in those same woods now that he works for the village.
He added that he hopes the new story panels and bridges encourage children and their families to spend time outdoors enjoying the beautiful woods.
“You’ll come out of there a lot more peaceful than when you walked in,” he said.
Porep said she hopes to expand on the project by installing more story panels and possibly even creating story walks on other trails throughout the village. She said she’s pleased to have played a role in bringing an innovative story-telling and outdoor recreation to the village
“After 20 years of working in the library it’s something to leave behind,” she said.
