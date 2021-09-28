Fontana Library goes fine free

Starting in October Fontana Public Library is going fine free. This will include all Fontana owned items with the exception of DVDs, kits, and Launchpads.

Fontana is joining several other libraries in Walworth County in a growing nationwide trend. Fines have been a barrier for many and studies have shown that they are not a deterrent to keeping items from being overdue.

This doesn’t mean people shouldn’t return items. Checkout dates will remain in place and if items are overdue for two months they will be declared lost and the replacement cost will be billed.

Materials from other libraries may have fines regardless of where they are checked out. Patrons may check the status of their account of checkouts, holds, and bills by logging into their account status in the SHARE catalog or by calling the library when it is open.

At Lake Geneva Public Library they are fine free for both youth and adult books. And at the Williams Bay library they are fine free for children and young adult books, but there are still fines for adult books.