Fontana Library to receive $94K back payment; new computers, bookmobile discussed

According to Burkhalter, village treasurer Scott Vilona will discuss handling of the funds with the village finance committee, which will then present a recommendation to the village board for a vote.

Burkhalter said while the board has several ideas for how the funds can be effectively used, it will be waiting to see if any spending parameters are placed on the funds by the village board before making any final decisions.

During a Jan. 20 library board meeting, board members discussed several ways the funds could be utilized by making a wish list of project ideas.

Board member Joseph McHugh said he thought the funds present the library a valuable opportunity to do something substantial in the library. He said he’d rather make larger, impactful purchases with the additional funds rather than to slowly parse them out over a number of years.

“We should be building the library of the future, we got a down payment on it just now, let’s not squander it,” he said during the meeting.

One recommendation McHugh made was to purchase a “Bookmobile” with the funds. The bookmobile would give the library exposure throughout the village and provide services or book deliveries to those unable to come to the library.