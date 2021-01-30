Fontana Library to receive $94K back payment; new computers, bookmobile discussed

FONTANA — An unexpected $94,000 back payment to the Fontana Public Library from the Lakeshores Library System will allow the library an unprecedented fiscal opportunity for expansion.
Each year the Lakeshores Library System distributes funds from Walworth County to the Fontana Public Library because the library is available to residents who live in townships outside of Fontana which do not have libraries themselves.
Under state statutes, libraries are to be repaid a minimum of 70 percent of their annual costs but a formula adopted about a decade ago by the Lakeshores Library System designed to fairly distribute funds based on annual expenses and circulation had been inadvertently sending less than the required amount to both the Fontana and Darien public libraries.
Lakeshores administrator Steve Ohs said the county formula uses a three year average of circulating and expense data to create a common reimbursement rate for libraries whereas the state method of repayment, or 70 percent of their annual expenses, is different for each individual library.
Fontana library director Walter Burkhalter said he noticed several months ago that some figures were not adding up and reached out to Lakeshores for assistance before the error was discovered.
“Long story short, the system board looked at it and over the course of the last few months decided the best thing to do would be to give the two libraries two lump sum payments,” Burkhalter said.
The Village of Fontana received two checks from the library system, one for $82,730 for underpayments from 2011-2019 and $11,781 for underpayments in 2020, all together totaling $94,511.
The Darien Public Library was also underpaid multiple years in the last decade and received a $67,430 payment from Lakeshores.
Ohs said the payments to the two libraries for this year came directly from the system’s operating budget and that missed payments from 2011 to 2018 were paid for using the system’s reserves. Payments coming from the Lakeshores reserves will be repaid over 5 years by adjusting future payments for libraries which received proportionately more than the Fontana or Darien libraries.
Burkhalter said while it is great to receive the large lump sum of funds, it also comes with the realization that those funds could have been spent over the years.
“Having not known it was going on, it’s a good thing,” he said.
Burkhalter added while nothing screams out at him for how the funds could have been used in the last decade, the library’s budget for acquiring new materials has not increased in a number of years and could have been added to.
Burkhalter said now that the village has the funds, the village board will vote to send the funds to the library village board, potentially a timeframe on how quickly the funds should be spent.
According to Burkhalter, village treasurer Scott Vilona will discuss handling of the funds with the village finance committee, which will then present a recommendation to the village board for a vote.
Burkhalter said while the board has several ideas for how the funds can be effectively used, it will be waiting to see if any spending parameters are placed on the funds by the village board before making any final decisions.
During a Jan. 20 library board meeting, board members discussed several ways the funds could be utilized by making a wish list of project ideas.
Board member Joseph McHugh said he thought the funds present the library a valuable opportunity to do something substantial in the library. He said he’d rather make larger, impactful purchases with the additional funds rather than to slowly parse them out over a number of years.
“We should be building the library of the future, we got a down payment on it just now, let’s not squander it,” he said during the meeting.
One recommendation McHugh made was to purchase a “Bookmobile” with the funds. The bookmobile would give the library exposure throughout the village and provide services or book deliveries to those unable to come to the library.
Burkhalter said new library doors could be added to the wish list because the current ones are rusting through. He also said the funds might go to good use if they were used to replace all the public access computers in the library.
He added the library may also want to consider purchasing two laptops which library visitors could take to various areas of the building rather than being tied to stationary computers.
Ohs said now that the belated payments have been issued and library balances have been rectified, the library system will begin working with the county to change the formula which cause the underpayments.
“The next phase of this is going to be working with the county to create a new library plan which will involve a new formula that will fix these issues going forward,” Ohs said.
Ohs said the belated payments were a rare occurrence and now that the problem has been identified, the library system feels confident it will be able to prevent future errors of the like.
“We’re confident we’re going to be able to preclude anything like this from happening again,” he said.