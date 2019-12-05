Fontana lights up for the holiday season

Members of the tourism commission purchased enough lights to string around the outside of businesses along state Highway 67, Fontana Boulevard and the village lakefront.

The city commission also bought jumbo-sized light-up snowflakes — some six feet tall — that will hang from street poles this holiday season.

The estimated $15,000 investment came with hotel tax dollars that are intended to draw more visitors to the community.

Village President Pat Kenny said he is certain the improved holiday decorations will draw more people to Fontana. Especially with the ice castle winter attraction coming to the nearby Geneva National Resort, Fontana could see a boost in tourism, Kenny said.

“What better time to do it?” he added.

The holiday lights and decorations were scheduled for a grand opening Nov. 30 during a tree-lighting ceremony based at the Abbey Resort. Abbey Resort general manager Michael Lucero also serves on the village tourism commission.

Kenny said commission members are happy to acknowledge the success that Williams Bay has enjoyed — and to try borrowing the formula.

“It looked so nice,” Kenny said of Williams Bay’s display. “We’re doing pretty much the same thing.”