Fontana lights up for the holiday season

FONTANA — If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Fontana is paying a big compliment this holiday season to its neighbors in Williams Bay.
Village officials have stepped up seasonal decorations in the heart of Fontana’s downtown area in hopes of creating a sparkling holiday scene just like Williams Bay has done.
Members of the Fontana Tourism Commission say they were inspired by their neighboring village’s impressive exhibition.
“No one can deny that it’s a very pleasing aesthetic they have,” tourism commission member Scott Vilona said of Williams Bay. “So we thought, why not do it for our community?”
Over the past couple of years, Williams Bay has drawn both crowds and accolades with a public display of holidays lights and ornaments that turns the village’s downtown into a winter wonderland.
Fontana village officials have strung lights around downtown businesses and hung large light-up snowflakes on street poles in an effort to create their own such atmosphere.
Business owners are applauding the attempt to spruce up the community — and liven up the holiday shopping season.
“I think it’ll get people to notice,” said Eric Hurkman, owner of Fontana Jeweler, 553 Valley View Drive. “It’s going to make people think about wanting to shop here.”
Members of the tourism commission purchased enough lights to string around the outside of businesses along state Highway 67, Fontana Boulevard and the village lakefront.
The city commission also bought jumbo-sized light-up snowflakes — some six feet tall — that will hang from street poles this holiday season.
The estimated $15,000 investment came with hotel tax dollars that are intended to draw more visitors to the community.
Village President Pat Kenny said he is certain the improved holiday decorations will draw more people to Fontana. Especially with the ice castle winter attraction coming to the nearby Geneva National Resort, Fontana could see a boost in tourism, Kenny said.
“What better time to do it?” he added.
The holiday lights and decorations were scheduled for a grand opening Nov. 30 during a tree-lighting ceremony based at the Abbey Resort. Abbey Resort general manager Michael Lucero also serves on the village tourism commission.
Kenny said commission members are happy to acknowledge the success that Williams Bay has enjoyed — and to try borrowing the formula.
“It looked so nice,” Kenny said of Williams Bay’s display. “We’re doing pretty much the same thing.”
Starting about two years ago, Williams Bay village and business leaders invested in a dramatic improvement in holiday decorations as part of the Santa Cruise holiday boat rides based at Gage Marine.
Monica Martineau, shop administrator for Lake Home Living, 543 Valley View Drive, said she is happy to see Fontana trying to emulate the same holiday spirit.
“It’s going to have that holiday feel that most people on this side of the lake have been looking for,” Martineau said.
Asked if she think it will bring more shoppers to town, Martineau said her home decor showroom previously saw an increase in foot traffic after installing new exterior lights. She is confident that the holiday lighting will have an impact, too.
“That says something,” she said. “The lights do bring people to the business.”
Hurkman, whose jewelry store has been in business for 14 years, said he can remember when Fontana years ago was lacking in quality paved roads, buried utility lines and other basic amenities.
The village has come a long way to make itself appealing to shoppers and visitors, Hurkman said, and the new and improved holiday decorations represent “the next step.”
“Everybody wants to live in a beautiful place,” he said. “So, make it beautiful.”