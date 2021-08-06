Fontana lobster boil 'a huge success'; 150 volunteers help make Lions Club event possible

The smells of a fresh lobster dinner filled the air on Saturday, July 31 as the Big Foot Lions Club hosted its 37th annual Lobster Boil & Steak Fry at Reid Park in Fontana. Volunteers served up plate after plate to eager patrons, while live music from the Mr. Myers band and more accompanied the celebration.

By the end of the night, about 3,000 people had joined in on the food and fun, just a hair under the turnout at the last lobster boil in 2019, event co-chair Andy Pearce said.

“It was a huge success,” Pearce said.

Pearce has been involved with this local tradition for over 30 years. Planning begins in January, he said. About 150 volunteers come together to make the event possible, including those from the Lions Club as well as athletes from Big Foot High School.

The Big Foot Lions Club is associated with the Wisconsin Lions, District 27-A1 and is a member of Lions Club International. The Lions Club is known for working to end preventable blindness worldwide. Much of the money they raise is donated back to schools, parks and families in need.