Fontana marina operator agrees to help fund harbor cleanup study

An aerial photo of the Abbey Marina in Fontana shows the murky color of the harbor because of silt and sediment that has settled at the bottom of the harbor.
FONTANA — A study on the causes of messy sediment buildup in the Abbey Harbor will be a public-private venture.
The private operator of the marina has agreed to join the village of Fontana in a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement for the engineering study, expected to cost $19,000.
The village board had
previously offered to pay half of the cost.
The partnership announced Tuesday at a village board meeting also will include the two sides forming a committee to provide information jointly to the engineering firm of Reukert and Mielke Inc.
The private Abbey Harbor Condominium Association, which operates the marina and yacht club,
approached the village for help with the sedimentation problem, saying the situation could worsen and make it difficult for boats to navigate in the harbor.
No timetable has been announced for completing the engineering study.
Antique boat show
David Cherubini, owner of Cherubini Yachts of New Jersey, polishes one of his boats on display Sept. 24 during the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Some boat owners brought their vessels for show, while others brought their vessels for sale at Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
About 150 antique and classic boats were on display Sept. 23-24 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana during the 2017 Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Organizers estimate that 3,000 people a day turned out to see the boats and to enjoy the atmosphere in Fontana for the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Robin Kubicsko (seated) of Lake Gevena talks with spectators about her family's 1966 28-foot boat Sept. 24 during the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Boat owner Robin Kubicsko enjoys the sunny weather while greeting visitors Sept. 24 at the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Bob Mache, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, pauses to appreciate a 1937 27-foot antique boat Sept. 24 during the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Many spectators brought their cameras to capture the breathtaking beauty of about 150 boats on display Sept. 23-24 at the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Cool refreshments were a must for many spectators Sept. 23 and 24 as unseasonably hot temperatures settled over the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show in Fontana. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Pausing to dip their toes in the water Sept. 24 during a sunny and hot Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show are (from left) Nicole Furibondo, Claire Furibondo and Jennifer Furibondo, all of Chicago. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
The Geneva Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Sept. 27 and 28. (File photo/ Regional News)
Boat owners competed for awards and thrilled crowds of spectators Sept. 23 and 24 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana during the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
