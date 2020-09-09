 Skip to main content
Fontana marina operator agrees to help fund harbor cleanup study
top story

Fontana marina operator agrees to help fund harbor cleanup study

Abbey Marina

An aerial photo of the Abbey Marina in Fontana shows the murky color of the harbor because of silt and sediment that has settled at the bottom of the harbor.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS

FONTANA — A study on the causes of messy sediment buildup in the Abbey Harbor will be a public-private venture.

The private operator of the marina has agreed to join the village of Fontana in a 50-50 cost-sharing agreement for the engineering study, expected to cost $19,000.

The village board had previously offered to pay half of the cost.

The partnership announced Tuesday at a village board meeting also will include the two sides forming a committee to provide information jointly to the engineering firm of Reukert and Mielke Inc.

The private Abbey Harbor Condominium Association, which operates the marina and yacht club, approached the village for help with the sedimentation problem, saying the situation could worsen and make it difficult for boats to navigate in the harbor.

No timetable has been announced for completing the engineering study.

