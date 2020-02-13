Fontana municipal judge dead at age 72 after heart attack

FONTANA — Fontana's longtime municipal judge, David Jensen, has died unexpectedly while seeking re-election as judge.

Jensen, 72, who had been municipal judge for 12 years, died Feb. 8 at a hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack at home.

While Jensen was diabetic and had high blood pressure, his wife, Gabby Jensen, said he had never before had trouble with his heart.

“It was just a total surprise,” she said.

Jensen was running for another term as municipal judge in the April 7 election in a contest with Thomas Sullivan.

Jensen, an Illinois native, spent most of his life working as an insurance agent, before becoming Fontana's municipal judge. He also served on the Indian Hills Association board and for many years drove a Gage Marine mail boat.

In addition to his wife, Jensen is survived by his mother, one daughter and two siblings.

