Fontana municipal judge dead at age 72 after heart attack

Jensen was running for another term as municipal judge in the April 7 election in a contest with Thomas Sullivan.
Jensen, an Illinois native, spent most of his life working as an insurance agent, before becoming Fontana's municipal judge. He also served on the Indian Hills Association board and for many years drove a Gage Marine mail boat.
In addition to his wife, Jensen is survived by his mother, one daughter and two siblings.
