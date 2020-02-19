Fontana municipal judge dead at age 72 after heart attack

FONTANA — Fontana’s longtime municipal judge, David Jensen, has died unexpectedly while seeking re-election as judge.
Jensen, 72, who had been municipal judge for 12 years, died Feb. 8 at a hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack at home.
While Jensen was diabetic and had high blood pressure, his wife, Gabby Jensen, said he had never before had trouble with his heart.
“It was just a total surprise,” she said.
Jensen was running for another term as municipal judge in the April 7 election in a contest with Thomas Sullivan.
Jensen, an Illinois native, spent most of his life working as an insurance agent, before becoming Fontana’s municipal judge. He also served on the Indian Hills Association board and for many years drove a Gage Marine mail boat.
In addition to his wife, Jensen is survived by his mother, one daughter and two siblings.
Being the only municipal judge in Fontana, Jensen’s death left questions surrounding what would happen to court that convenes twice a month.
Court clerk Jan Armonda said the town of Linn’s municipal judge, Peter King, has volunteered to oversee Jensen’s cases until a new judge is selected by the village board.
Armonda said King had offered to step in when he had heard that Jensen was in the hospital. King presided over a court session scheduled on Feb. 13.
Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said the village board could decide to have King serve out the rest of Jensen’s term, or select a new judge before then.
Loomer added that no special board meeting had been called to select a new judge.
Because the village does not require its municipal judge to be a licensed attorney, Armonda said even if the village board were to choose a new judge, that person may have to undergo training before appearing in court.
“We’ll just kind of take it day by day, Armonda said.
Armonda, who served alongside Jensen since 2008, said the judge always treated people courteously and fairly.
“He was very fair, which is why I liked him,” she said. “I don’t think I could work for a judge I didn’t feel was fair with people.”