Fontana offers to pay half for harbor cleanup study

The private harbor group has historically paid between $15,000 and $20,000 each year to dredge areas of the marina that become too shallow due to sedimentation. But with more sedimentation coming into the harbor than ever before, larger areas of the marina need to be dredged, costing more than typical spot dredging, Snyder says.

If left unchecked, the sedimentation could progressively decrease depth in the marina and cause problems for boats moving through the harbor.

The Abbey Marina, which is adjacent to the Abbey Resort, is a private club that operates about 400 boat slips, as well as a club house, swimming pool and outdoor space.

During the Aug. 3 village board meeting, trustee Rick Pappas said there is no question more sediment is flowing into the harbor than ever before, but that he doesn’t know if the village is really responsible for it.

“There’s no doubt there’s a problem; I’m not sure who is really responsible to fund the solution,” he said. “I think that’s part of the proposed study, is to identify that person.”

With the village’s storm-water project completed five years ago, Pappas questioned whether there has been a sedimentation problem only just this year.