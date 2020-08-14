Fontana offers to pay half for harbor cleanup study

FONTANA – The Fontana Village Board has agreed to pay half of the cost for a a $19,000 study aimed at identifying the cause of increased sedimentation clogging up the Abbey Marina.
The study was approved during in Aug. 3 village board meeting, with one abstention from trustee Dave Prudden, on the assumption that the Abbey Marina will agree to pay the other half.
Marina officials could not be reached for comment.
The proposed study, to be conducted by the Ruekert and Mielke Inc. engineering firm, was sought after marina harbormaster Ed Snyder approached the city for help remediating the sedimentation issues.
Snyder says a village storm-water management project completed five years ago near the Big Foot Country Club is a main contributor to the sedimentation, making the village partly responsible for correcting the problem.
The village-funded project rerouted storm water through a pipe down a slope north of the country club and into Potawatomi Creek, which runs into the marina.
Snyder says the water is bringing increased amounts of sediment into the marina tributary. This year alone, marina staff have recorded 14 separate instances where the water has turned murky brown from sediment being washed in from Potowatami Creek.
The private harbor group has historically paid between $15,000 and $20,000 each year to dredge areas of the marina that become too shallow due to sedimentation. But with more sedimentation coming into the harbor than ever before, larger areas of the marina need to be dredged, costing more than typical spot dredging, Snyder says.
If left unchecked, the sedimentation could progressively decrease depth in the marina and cause problems for boats moving through the harbor.
The Abbey Marina, which is adjacent to the Abbey Resort, is a private club that operates about 400 boat slips, as well as a club house, swimming pool and outdoor space.
During the Aug. 3 village board meeting, trustee Rick Pappas said there is no question more sediment is flowing into the harbor than ever before, but that he doesn’t know if the village is really responsible for it.
“There’s no doubt there’s a problem; I’m not sure who is really responsible to fund the solution,” he said. “I think that’s part of the proposed study, is to identify that person.”
With the village’s storm-water project completed five years ago, Pappas questioned whether there has been a sedimentation problem only just this year.
Craig Sutra, an Abbey Marina board member, responded by saying that while this is the first year marina officials have approached the village for assistance, this is not the first year for sedimentation problems.
“We have basically been sucking it up and paying for the dredging ourselves,” Sutra said.
Including the village water management project near Big Foot Country Club, Sutra said sedimentation may also be coming from the Big Foot golf course and ponds, the Van Slyke Creek that feeds into the Potowatami, and a new discharge pipe recently installed near the mouth of the harbor.
Sutra said after a rainfall, the new pipe discharges murky water at a velocity so intense that it is displacing sand.
“With only a two-inch rainfall, there is enough velocity that came out of that pipe that it is literally shifting the sand embankment on the side of the channel and dislodging all of that rip rap,” he said.
He added that the discharge can also make navigating boats in the harbor a difficult task.
Village trustee John O’Neill said he recognizes the issues facing the harbor and that marina officials have for years taken on the financial obligation for maintaining the harbor.
“We have been using the harbor for the past 50 years as a sedimentation basin for the village,” O’Neill said. “And I do give the Abbey credit. They have sucked it up, literally, all the silt in the harbor.”
He added that if the harbor did not serve as a sedimentation basin, higher levels of sedimentation would flow farther out into the lake.
Despite findings from the Abbey Marina that the village is responsible for the problem, village president Pat Kenny said the village does not have the obligation to pay for the entire study. Splitting the costs, Kenny said, demonstrates cooperation with the harbor.
“Abbey Harbor is a private thing, and just the fact we’re going ahead with this is making a large leap,” he said.
