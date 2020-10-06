Fontana officials approve Oktoberfest event Saturday at Gordy's

FONTANA — Gordy’s Boat House has won village approval for an Oktoberfest event this weekend, despite concerns about the coronavirus and about possible negative publicity.
The Fontana Village Board agreed Monday night to issue a temporary liquor license allowing the outdoor event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the lakefront restaurant and tavern, 336 Lake St.
Village board members, however, voiced concern about permitting the event during the coronavirus pandemic and at a time when Wisconsin is in the national spotlight for a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Village President Pat Kenny said considering the public health crisis involving the contagious respiratory virus, it is a bad time for large pubic gatherings in Wisconsin.
“It’s the absolute worst time for anybody in this state to be doing something,” Kenny said. “But also to say ‘no,’ that’s not the most popular answer, either.”
The village board voted unanimously 7-0 to approve the needed temporary liquor license allowing alcoholic beverages on the street and other lakefront areas outside Gordy’s.
The board set an attendance limit of 150 people for the event. But when asked how organizers would enforce the limit, Gordy’s representative Ed Snyder Sr. replied, “I don’t know.”
The event, which is planned on the same weekend as an Oktoberfest event in Lake Geneva, includes plans for live music, a beer truck, and German food at Gordy’s.
Kenny noted the Lake Geneva event, saying he expects that gathering to be criticized heavily and even make national news, as Wisconsin has reported between 1,500 to 2,800 new coronavirus cases daily in recent weeks.
“I don’t want to end up on national news, if we can help it,” he said. “We want to do the right thing, although at the same point, I want to be able to help our businesses.”
Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates spoke in favor of allowing the Gordy’s event, saying that if attendance reaches 150, Gordy’s could stop admitting patrons to the event.
If the limit is exceeded, Cates said, police will intervene.
He also said Gordy’s has agreed to staff security at entrances to ensure that people do not take alcoholic beverages outside of the festival grounds.
“An outdoor event like this allows people to space out a bit,” Cates said. “And people certainly need this, just for their sanity.”
With little advertising beyond a Facebook post, Snyder said he does not anticipate more than 150 people to attend. He added that hand sanitizer will be provided.
