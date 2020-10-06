Fontana officials approve Oktoberfest event Saturday at Gordy's

The event, which is planned on the same weekend as an Oktoberfest event in Lake Geneva, includes plans for live music, a beer truck, and German food at Gordy’s.

Kenny noted the Lake Geneva event, saying he expects that gathering to be criticized heavily and even make national news, as Wisconsin has reported between 1,500 to 2,800 new coronavirus cases daily in recent weeks.

“I don’t want to end up on national news, if we can help it,” he said. “We want to do the right thing, although at the same point, I want to be able to help our businesses.”

Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates spoke in favor of allowing the Gordy’s event, saying that if attendance reaches 150, Gordy’s could stop admitting patrons to the event.

If the limit is exceeded, Cates said, police will intervene.

He also said Gordy’s has agreed to staff security at entrances to ensure that people do not take alcoholic beverages outside of the festival grounds.