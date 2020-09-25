Fontana officials explain delay in Lake Shore Drive road project

“What are you going to do?” he added. “You’ve got to go with it.”

Starting in downtown Fontana, Wanasek crews began work in April and have been progressing eastward ever since. The project was planned in four phases, with each phase covering another section of the route.

Crews have closed the road to through traffic while still maintaining open lanes for residents and other local users.

Day said he has been pleased with Wanasek, and there have not been many complaints from motorists or others impacted by the project.

“I haven’t heard too much, which is a good thing,” he said.

However, Wanasek officials later reported to the village that it would not be possible to complete the work this construction season, before winter weather arrives.

The village board agreed to a change order in the contract, setting a new completion date of Memorial Day. Plans call for restarting work in March on the project’s easternmost section.

Wanasek is not being penalized for missing the first deadline, but missing the Memorial Day deadline could cost the company penalties of $2,500 a day.