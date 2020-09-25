Fontana officials explain delay in Lake Shore Drive road project

FONTANA — A multimillion-dollar effort to overhaul South Lake Shore Drive in one construction season is falling short.
Crews working since April on the $8.5 million road project have informed village officials that work will not be completed this year, and will have to continue next spring.
The village has given contractor Wanasek Corp. until Memorial Day to complete the project.
Work on a two-mile stretch of the heavily traveled lakeside thoroughfare includes installing new curbs and gutters, repaving, and replacing old sewer system infrastructure.
The project initially was identified as a three-year endeavor, but village officials sought a contractor who could finish in one construction season, to minimize disruptions in the community.
“It was high hopes,” Village President Pat Kenny said. “You just never know.”
Officials at Burlington-based Wanasek Corp. declined to comment.
Village officials said the contractor fell behind schedule because We Energies took longer than expected to complete underground utility work before road work could go forward.
Other factors included occasional inclement weather and one worker coming down with the coronavirus.
“They got a late start,” village public works director Kevin Day said. “That’s kind of what slowed things up.”
Extending from downtown Fontana east to the village limits, the project has been described as the largest public works undertaking in recent Fontana history. The village has borrowed funds to finance the estimated $8.5 million endeavor.
In addition to repaving South Lake Shore Drive for smoother road travel, officials hope the curb and gutter improvements will reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.
Nearby residents said they are satisfied that the village and its contractor are completing the work as quickly as possible.
Homeowner Rosemarie Buntrock said she has no complaints with how the project is progressing. More important, she said, is that the final result means less storm water flooding on her property.
“We want it done the right way,” she said. “So, it may take a little longer.”
Ken Rodeck, another nearby homeowner, said the road construction has not been without disruptions. At one point, Rodeck said, he could not get out of his driveway for seven days.
Rodeck, however, said he is happy to see the road improvements underway, and he is pleased with the progress.
“What are you going to do?” he added. “You’ve got to go with it.”
Starting in downtown Fontana, Wanasek crews began work in April and have been progressing eastward ever since. The project was planned in four phases, with each phase covering another section of the route.
Crews have closed the road to through traffic while still maintaining open lanes for residents and other local users.
Day said he has been pleased with Wanasek, and there have not been many complaints from motorists or others impacted by the project.
“I haven’t heard too much, which is a good thing,” he said.
However, Wanasek officials later reported to the village that it would not be possible to complete the work this construction season, before winter weather arrives.
The village board agreed to a change order in the contract, setting a new completion date of Memorial Day. Plans call for restarting work in March on the project’s easternmost section.
Wanasek is not being penalized for missing the first deadline, but missing the Memorial Day deadline could cost the company penalties of $2,500 a day.
Kenny said he credits the contractor with being forthright about the status of the project, rather than running the risk of trying to do too much and leaving torn-up pavement that would disrupt snow removal efforts this winter.
Kenny voiced confidence that shutting down for the season and restarting in the spring will allow the project to be completed more smoothly by Memorial Day.
“That’s the key word — before Memorial Day,” he said. “I have a lot of faith in these guys. They’ve been great.”
