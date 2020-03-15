Fontana outdoor program gets fresh start after controversy

She then subsequently resigned without further explanation.

School board president Tom Labus said the board conducts an evaluation of the program each year, and that last year’s evaluation was not out of the ordinary.

“Each year we take a look at it at the end,” Labus said. “Sometimes the tweaks are minor, other times we make changes we think keep us going in the right direction with the program.”

Labus said he was not sure why Jones decided to resign, and added that although several days of rain made outdoor activities difficult, the week went well and few changes were needed.

“She decided she wanted to go and do something else, and we said that’s fine, we’ll move ahead,” Labus said. “We’ve always had a staff of a people that have been involved, it’s not just one person.”

The program is in its 60th year as a popular tradition among Fontana students.

Labus said the long-running program was never in jeopardy and that he has faith that teachers Dawn Sammons and Rabe will successfully lead the program this year.