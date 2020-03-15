Fontana outdoor program gets fresh start after controversy

FONTANA – The outdoor education program at Fontana Elementary School is moving forward, despite the resignation of a camp leader last year when program changes were questioned by the school board.
The program gives fifth-grade students an educational camping experience with a focus on ecology and environmentalism, complete with field trips to nature preserves, hands-on educational opportunities and regular camping activities.
Last year, teacher Jayme Jones was selected to lead the outdoor education program following the retirement of Noreen Lamsam, who had led the program for 38 years prior. Jones had assisted in the five-day-long, educational camp in years leading up to Lamsam’s retirement.
In preparation for the summer camp, Jones and science teacher Kristen Rabe made several changes to the program in an effort to modernize the curriculum and activities.
Their changes included reducing the number of teacher supervisors, updating camp curriculum, eliminating counselor pranks, imposing academic requirements for high school counselors, and changing the program’s location from the Lake Geneva Youth Camp in Lake Geneva to Conference Point Center in Williams Bay.
When the school board made plans to form an evaluation committee to review the program after the changes were implemented, Jones sent the board a letter stating she felt the evaluation questioned her ability as a teacher and that she might not be “the best person for the job” if the changes were reversed.
She then subsequently resigned without further explanation.
School board president Tom Labus said the board conducts an evaluation of the program each year, and that last year’s evaluation was not out of the ordinary.
“Each year we take a look at it at the end,” Labus said. “Sometimes the tweaks are minor, other times we make changes we think keep us going in the right direction with the program.”
Labus said he was not sure why Jones decided to resign, and added that although several days of rain made outdoor activities difficult, the week went well and few changes were needed.
“She decided she wanted to go and do something else, and we said that’s fine, we’ll move ahead,” Labus said. “We’ve always had a staff of a people that have been involved, it’s not just one person.”
The program is in its 60th year as a popular tradition among Fontana students.
Labus said the long-running program was never in jeopardy and that he has faith that teachers Dawn Sammons and Rabe will successfully lead the program this year.
While Rabe said she was unsure why Jones resigned last year, she did say that the evaluation process was more formal than in years prior. She said while program staff and participants have always met for an evaluation following the camp week, last year the school board requested the evaluation findings be formally presented to the board for the first time.
Rabe said while the program’s framework will remain the same this year, some special programming has been coordinated to celebrate 60 years of operation. She said a fashion designer is helping design special 60-year-anniversary T-shirts for campers this year.
She added that fundraising for the camping experience has also changed this year, with campers no longer relying on trinket sales to fund the program and instead handwriting letters to local businesses for sponsorship.
With program changes occurring each year, Rabe said it is important to both preserve the traditional experiences Fontana students have experienced for decades, while also ensuring the program is updated and aligns with current school curriculum.
“The biggest challenge for us is trying to have that balance between honoring the tradition and still being able to progress with 21st century skills,” she said.
Having attended the summer camp as a student herself, Sammons said she still remembers some of the lessons she learned that week about 29 years ago.
“Those lessons I learned through camp have stayed with me throughout my life, and I hear that often from students coming back,” she said. “Some of those lessons are the ones that stay with these kids.”
Sammons added that it is important for the program to grow as students, terrain and education evolves over the years.