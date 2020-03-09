Fontana paves way for South Lake Shore construction project

FONTANA – With contractor bids and property easements nearly complete for the $10 million South Lake Shore Drive reconstruction project, the village is moving closer to finalizing plans for its largest project in recent history.
Of the two companies that submitted bids for the project, Wanasek Corp. wasawarded the project at the cost of $8.5 million.
The Burlington-based company underbid Super Excavators Inc., which sought $12.7 million for the project.
Wanasek was awarded the contract contingent on whether easements in construction areas are completed.
Village administrator Theresa Loomer said the easements granting construction crews temporary access to private property were expected to be completed with property owners by Feb. 28 or shortly thereafter.
“We have to get all the easements signed to award the contract,” Loomer said of the deal with Wanasek. “It’s going to happen; it’s just a matter of when.”
Loomer said she did hope more bids would be submitted from contractors, but she said constraints of the project may have caused some companies to not pursue the work.
In addition to a single construction season schedule for completing the project, construction will stop at noon on Fridays between Memorial Day and Labor Day to allow weekend traffic to move more quickly.
“I was anticipating a couple more bids, but the tight parameters of the project and the limitations of when they can work during the summer months may have scared some of the other contractors away,” she said.
Even with the lower bid, Loomer informed the village board Feb. 24 that projected costs for the construction are about $600,000 over what was planned for the village’s $10 million in borrowing to include South Lake Shore Drive and other projects.
In addition to the South Lake Shore Drive reconstruction, the borrowing covers improvements on Brickley Drive, North Lake Shore Drive, Indian Hills Road and other street resurfacing.
The bond proceeds also will be used to fund storm water improvements throughout the village, as well as legal and engineering fees associated with the projects.
With the $10 million in borrowing already finalized, village engineer Terry Tavera presented proposals Feb. 24 for how project costs could be reduced to stay within budget.
Cost saving options he presented included reducing the size of a culvert planned to be built near Club Unique; choosing a less expensive guard rail option by the Abbey Springs Tunnel; and pulverizing and overlaying Brickley Drive instead of entirely ripping up the road.
Tavera said the village had also originally planned to install empty casting pipes under road intersections for potential future sewer projects, but will no longer be pursuing that project.
During the meeting, Tavera said he would be meeting with Wanasek representatives to review the cost-saving options he presented, and to find other ways to trim spending.
Tavera said the village has worked with Wanasek on other projects over the years, and that the company is qualified to handle the project.
“They’re the type of contractor that does road, storm water management and utility infrastructure work,” he said. “That’s their specialty, so they fit in with this kind of project.”
Company officials declined to comment on the project, saying they wanted to wait until a contract is signed.
Though weather could affect the start date of the project, Tavera said the village and Wanasek hope to begin April 1.