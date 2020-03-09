Fontana paves way for South Lake Shore construction project

“I was anticipating a couple more bids, but the tight parameters of the project and the limitations of when they can work during the summer months may have scared some of the other contractors away,” she said.

Even with the lower bid, Loomer informed the village board Feb. 24 that projected costs for the construction are about $600,000 over what was planned for the village’s $10 million in borrowing to include South Lake Shore Drive and other projects.

In addition to the South Lake Shore Drive reconstruction, the borrowing covers improvements on Brickley Drive, North Lake Shore Drive, Indian Hills Road and other street resurfacing.

The bond proceeds also will be used to fund storm water improvements throughout the village, as well as legal and engineering fees associated with the projects.

With the $10 million in borrowing already finalized, village engineer Terry Tavera presented proposals Feb. 24 for how project costs could be reduced to stay within budget.

Cost saving options he presented included reducing the size of a culvert planned to be built near Club Unique; choosing a less expensive guard rail option by the Abbey Springs Tunnel; and pulverizing and overlaying Brickley Drive instead of entirely ripping up the road.