Fontana piers damaged from Sunday storm, winds of 50 mph reported
Fontana piers damaged from Sunday storm, winds of 50 mph reported

Pier

A Fontana Municipal Pier shows damage from Sunday's storm on Monday, Oct. 25.

 Karena Tse

FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday's storm.

Winds were coming in at over 50 mph, Paul Collar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Dislodged lumber from the affected piers sat in stacks along the lakefront on Monday afternoon. Workers from Austin Pier Service, Inc. spent the afternoon retrieving these pieces from the water and gathering them on the shore for pickup.

Darrell Frederick, president of Austin Pier Service, said the storm was the worst he'd seen in years. He said the relentless waves, stirred by the strong winds, were the main culprit.

"The east winds build across the whole length of the lake," he said. "It just beats them up."

Aside from the pier damage, a couple boats were knocked off their lifts, Frederick said.

The pier service is planning for future repairs.

"We'll write up all the replacements and get them ready for spring," Frederick said.

