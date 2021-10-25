Fontana piers damaged from Sunday storm, winds of 50 mph reported

FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday's storm.
Winds were coming in at over 50 mph, Paul Collar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Dislodged lumber from the affected piers sat in stacks along the lakefront on Monday afternoon. Workers from Austin Pier Service, Inc. spent the afternoon retrieving these pieces from the water and gathering them on the shore for pickup.
Darrell Frederick, president of Austin Pier Service, said the storm was the worst he'd seen in years. He said the relentless waves, stirred by the strong winds, were the main culprit.
