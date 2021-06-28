Fontana Police look to purchase upgraded body cameras

“They synch together, so you have synchronization with the squad car camera and the body camera,” Cates said. “You can almost watch it as a picture-and-picture and see what Officer A was seeing and what Officer B was seeing in front of the squad car at the same time. It’s all put in the same timeline.”

Cates said the upgraded cameras also will make it easier for the department to share images and evidence with the district attorney’s office and with defense attorneys.

He said, currently, the department has to burn videos onto a DVD, which can be a timely process. He said with the upgraded cameras the department will be able to save videos to a link and then email them to an attorney.

“With this new system when we get a records request for squad or body camera footage, we can process it within half an hour versus several hours,” Cates said. “It’s a cloud-based system that has cloud storage.”

Kenny said it is important that the police department has the most updated camera technology as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can’t go out and buy the cheap ones,” Kenny said. “If they don’t work, they can cost you a case that’s very important. So you want to make sure you go out and get the best ones.”