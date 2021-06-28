Fontana Police look to purchase upgraded body cameras

The Fontana Police Department could be receiving some upgraded equipment to record suspicious activity in the near future.
The police department is considering purchasing four upgraded squad car cameras and seven upgraded body cameras from Axon Enterprises in Arizona for about $45,000.
Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates said even though the department has had squad car cameras and body cameras for several years, the current equipment is becoming outdated and needs to be replaced.
“This is nothing new. It’s just new equipment,” Cates said. “We’ve had squad cameras and body cameras for years now. This is kind of the latest and greatest, and we’re going to upgrade and hopefully have some good equipment.”
Members of the village board’s finance committee unanimously approved to purchase the cameras, June 17. The purchase still has to be approved by the full village board.
Patrick Kenny, Fontana Village Board president, said he agrees that the police department is in need of new cameras.
“We’re in need of upgrades, so Chief Cates has gone out and gotten a few bids,” Kenny said. “The product is a very good product, and we all agree that it’s a good product to go with.”
Cates said the new cameras will be able to synchronize with each other, so officers can view images from the body cameras and squad car cameras at the same time.
“They synch together, so you have synchronization with the squad car camera and the body camera,” Cates said. “You can almost watch it as a picture-and-picture and see what Officer A was seeing and what Officer B was seeing in front of the squad car at the same time. It’s all put in the same timeline.”
Cates said the upgraded cameras also will make it easier for the department to share images and evidence with the district attorney’s office and with defense attorneys.
He said, currently, the department has to burn videos onto a DVD, which can be a timely process. He said with the upgraded cameras the department will be able to save videos to a link and then email them to an attorney.
“With this new system when we get a records request for squad or body camera footage, we can process it within half an hour versus several hours,” Cates said. “It’s a cloud-based system that has cloud storage.”
Kenny said it is important that the police department has the most updated camera technology as possible.
“You can’t go out and buy the cheap ones,” Kenny said. “If they don’t work, they can cost you a case that’s very important. So you want to make sure you go out and get the best ones.”
Cates said cameras have been very important in helping officers solve cases and obtain evidence of criminal activity.
“Cameras are great. They capture evidence that otherwise may have not been noticed,” Cates said. “They protect both the officers and individuals we encounter. It’s a great system, and we’re happy to have them.”
The Lake Geneva Police Department is considering purchasing body cameras for its officers.
The department currently has squad car cameras but not body cameras.
Lake Geneva officials are set to discuss the issue when its considers the city’s 2022 budget in the fall.
Flashing stop signs installed
In other news, flashing stop signs recently were installed at the intersection of Walworth County Highway B and Indian Hills Road.
Cates said he requested the flashing stop signs, which were recommended by the village’s protection committee, because of the number of accidents that have occurred at that intersection.
“We’ve had a number of accidents there, and some of those accidents have been very severe,” Cates said.
The flashing stop signs recently were installed by the Walworth County Highway Department.
“We worked with the county highway shop to get some put up,” Cates said. “That intersection, although it borders the village, it’s not actually within the Village of Fontana.”
Cates said he hopes the flashing stop signs will be easier for motorists to see and help reduce accidents at the intersection.
“We’ve had a lot of compliments since they were put up,” Cates said. “We’re thankful the county highway department was able to do that for us.”
Four cited for underage drinking at the beach and more from Lake Geneva's police blotter for June 10-20
Criminal damage to property
06/10/21 6:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Wells Street for a broken window complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with two intoxicated subjects. One subject, 49 year old, Rebecca L. Sobotka admitted to breaking the window and had conditions of bond not to drink alcohol. Rebecca was taken into custody and charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping. Rebecca was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on the aforementioned charges.
Operating while intoxicated, driver missing tire
06/11/21 5:07 p.m.: Officers received an attempt to locate for a vehicle that was missing a tire and continuing to drive with debris flying all over the road. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Highway H at Grant Street. The driver, 39-year-old Allison R. Brabazon, of Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense and released to a responsible party.
Disorderly conduct at 1 a.m. on Broad street
6/12/21 – 1:21 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Broad Street at Geneva Street for a disorderly subject complaint. 25 year old, Brianna A. Booker, 26 year old Deondre T. Booker and 30 year old William Charles Woodard Jr., all of Zion, IL, were issued citations for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct in parking lot
6/12/21 – 1:46 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Broad St, Lot 259 for a parking complaint turned disorderly. 59 year old, Audrey K. Lowe, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Operating under influence, operating left of center
6/12/21 – 8:26 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Edwards Boulevard at Highway 120. The driver, 49 year old Heather L. Munson Axen, of Lindenhurst, IL, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense and operating left of center. She was later released to a responsible party.
Traveling in wrong lane, striking vehicle OWI
06/13/21 - 12:48 a.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic, with no light on. The officer then observed the vehicle strike another vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 21-year-old Henrryy Adali Marquez Alvarado, of Essex County, Maryland, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense, operation without required lamps lighted, unsafe lane deviation, and failure to keep vehicle under control.
Drug paraphernalia found
06/13/21 - 6:19 p.m.: Officers responded to 100 Wells St parking lot for report of a suspicious bag. Officer found within the bag several items of drug paraphernalia. The owner of the bag, 22-year-old, Richard T. Lappa, Elburn, Illinois, was found and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underage drinking
06/14/21 2:25 p.m.: An officer observed a 17-year-old girl holding a can of beer on the beach at 830 Wrigley Drive. The juvenile female, from Huntley, Illinois, was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Possession of THC, underage drinking
06/14/21 7:34 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle on Sage Street in the parking lot in the 200 block with two males in the vehicle. One male was observed hiding something between his legs in the vehicle. It was later found to be an electronic cigarette with THC wax and a bottle of rum. The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Genoa City was issued citations for underage drinking and possession of THC.
Underage drinking
06/15/21 2:24 p.m.: An officer observed a male drink an alcoholic beverage at 812 Wrigley Drive near the Riviera. The 18-year-old from Dekalb, Illinois, was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Accident by Big Foot Beach
06/15/21 3:10 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to South Lake Shore Drive at Big Foot Beach State Park Road for a two-car accident. One of the drivers, a 22 year old from Bristol was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Teens cited for theft
06/16/21 2:21 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Bob’s Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., for a retail theft complaint. A 13-year-old girl from Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for retail theft and a 13-year-old girl from Williams Bay was also issued a citation for retail theft.
Possession of THC
06/17/21 11:36 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Country Club Drive at West Main St. The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Genoa City was issued citations for operating while suspended, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger, a 17-year-old boy, also of Genoa City, was issued citations for curfew and possession of a tobacco product.
Accident at Wells and Cass Street
06/18/21 4:37 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to an accident on North Wells Street at Cass Street. The driver, a 53-year-old from Janesville was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
Underage drinking
06/18/21 4:45 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed female subjects on the beach with a bag that contained empty alcohol containers. The officer also observed a cooler near their belongings that contained other unopened alcohol containers. The officer issued two 20-year-olds from Belvidere, Illinois, citations for underage possession/consumption of alcohol
Operating under the influence
06/19/21 7:18 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Townline Rd. at Curtis St. The driver, 61 year old John Duane Magnuson, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for operating while under the influence, third offense and operating without a valid license, first offense. He was later released to a responsible party.