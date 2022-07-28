Fontana Public Library to host Aug. 4 program on hiking the Ice Age Trail

For those who have considered hiking the Ice Age Trail but didn’t know where to begin, the Fontana Public Library will be hosting a free informational program on the logistics of hiking the national scenic trail in segments.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to learn about the trail and plan your hike,” said Sally Lee, adult program director for the Fontana Public Library.

The guest presenter will be Nancy Lazzaroni of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit, member and volunteer-based organization which conserves, creates, maintains, and promotes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

The program, “Hiking the Ice Age Trail,” will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., at the Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave. in downtown Fontana.

“It’ll be fun,” Lazzaroni said of her planned “family friendly” presentation, which will include a question-and-answer session and information on the many volunteer-provided resources available to both through and section hikers. “People can come whether they’re experienced hikers or brand new to hiking and thinking that they want to go take a walk.”

A door prize will be offered at the Aug. 4 program.

A state and national trail

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin, traversing the state from Interstate State Park at St. Croix Falls in the west to Potawatomi State Park near Sturgeon Bay in the east. The Ice Age Trail follows the edge of the last continental glacier in Wisconsin. A southern portion of the Ice Age Trail passes through Walworth County in the Whitewater area.

According to the National Park Service, approximately 640 miles of the trail is completed in segments varying from 2 to 40 miles in lenghth and open to the public throughout Wisconsin. The completed segments are joined together by temporary connecting routes, making it possible to hike the entire 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the Ice Age Trail highlights the landscapes that were carved out by ancient glaciers, which happen to be some of the most beautiful areas in the state, including the Kettle Moraine area regionally in southern Wisconsin.

One of 42 designated Wisconsin state trails and the only one specifically designated as a “State Scenic Trail,” the primarily off-road hiking and backpacking trail is intended to be a premier hiking trail and conservation resource for silent sport and outdoor enthusiasts, as its unique glacial features—kames (West Bend), eskers (Two Rivers), drumlins (Madison) and kettles and moraines (Whitewater)—tell the story of the last Ice Age.

Approximately 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the Ice Age Trail, including Lake Geneva resident Lazzaroni, who retired in 2020 after a 30-year career teaching mathematics at Badger High School.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, Lazzaroni has been closely associated with the Ice Age Trail as both a hiker and Ice Age Trail Alliance volunteer for three decades.

“I like being a part of nature and helping preserve that for generations to come,” Lazzaroni said. “When I’m out hiking I enjoy the solitude and all the different sounds of nature—the birds, the frogs by the different bodies of water, the wind in the trees—and the aspects out being out in nature, seeing all the different geological features and landforms, the wildflowers, the wildlife ... I think it’s important for people to get out and reconnect with nature, because everybody needs a little of that beauty once in awhile.”

Meandering through northern, central and eastern Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail offers through hikers and section hikers alike the opportunity to view and experience a diverse array of habitats and landscapes, including the terminal moraines and kettles the mark the Ice Age Trail in the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest locally.

“There are a lot of different facets to it,” Lazzaroni said of the Ice Age Trail. “The interesting part of the Ice Age Trail is that it doesn’t look the same depending on which segment you go on in different parts of the state. Every area has its interesting aspects. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the different land forms. It’s fun to go on hikes or volunteer on work days for projects. It’s such a variety of people you get to meet, a real cross-section.”

Learn more

Lee said the Fontana Public Library tries to feature one guest presenter a month as part of the free presentation series, which has featured guests on a variety of topics ranging from hummingbirds and honey bees to meditation and local history.

“They’re things important to me that I like that I think people would be interested to hear about, things I think people would be interested in,” Lee said of program topics.

For more information, visit https://www.fontana.lib.wi.us/ or call the library at 262-275-5107.

For more information on the Ice Age Trail Alliance, visit iceagetrail.org.