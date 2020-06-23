Fontana restaurant closes after two employees contract coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FONTANA — Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn has become the second restaurant in the Lake Geneva region to close its doors after an employee contracted the coronavirus.

The popular lakeside Fontana bar and restaurant announced Monday that it was closing temporarily because two of its employees had tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Just two days earlier, Popeye's restaurant in Lake Geneva closed temporarily, saying that an employee had been infected.

Chuck's Lakeshore Inn, located at 352 Lake St., is a popular spot along the Fontana lakefront.

In a post on its Facebook page, Chuck's said that while there was no legal requirement for the restaurant to close, officials felt responsible to announce the health issue with its employees and to close the business temporarily.

The announcement indicated that Chuck's would remain closed for three days to allow for other employees to be tested for the coronavirus. Officials also pledged to clean and sanitize the premises before reopening.

Like Popeye's, Chucks Lakeshore Inn indicated that it was working with the Walworth County Health & Human Services Department.