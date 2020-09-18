Fontana road project will not be finished this year

FONTANA — A multimillion-dollar effort to overhaul South Lake Shore Drive in one construction season is falling short.

Crews working since April on the $8.5 million road project have informed village officials that work will not be completed this year, and will have to continue next spring.

The village has given contractor Wanasek Corp. until Memorial Day to complete the project.

Work on a two-mile stretch of the heavily traveled lakeside thoroughfare includes installing new curbs and gutters, repaving, and replacing old sewer system infrastructure.

The project initially was identified as a three-year endeavor, but village officials sought a contractor who could finish in one construction season, to minimize disruptions in the community.

"It was high hopes," Village President Pay Kenny said. "You just never know."

Officials at Burlington-based Wanasek Corp. declined to comment.

Village officials said the contractor fell behind schedule because We Energies took longer than expected to complete underground utility work before road work could go forward.