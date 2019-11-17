Fontana's newest nightspot travels tough road to success

Of the $25,000 price tag, Olson said: “I thought it was fair to both sides.”

Fontana Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said the $25,000 cost was passed along entirely to Minette and Trainor.

The village could have shopped around to see if other neighboring municipalities would sell a license for less, Loomer said, but that would have taken more time, and the license applicants were anxious to open their new tavern.

Loomer said village officials were happy to see a new business in town bringing life back to the old Pie High Pizza place.

“We always want to have a business that wants to be here,” she said.

Minette and Trainor settled on the name Ninkasi Pub because “Ninkasi” is the name of an ancient goddess of beer. As it turns out, they were not the first to come up with the name.

A microbrewery in Eugene, Oregon, called the Ninkasi Brewing Co., contacted the new Fontana tavern owners and ordered them to drop the name, or face legal action.