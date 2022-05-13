Fontana School Board approves teacher pay increase, staff contracts for 2022-2023

With the national inflation rate running at a 40-year high, the Fontana Joint 8 Board of Education on April 25, following a lengthy closed executive session, approved a 4.7% Consumer Price Index (CPI) pay increase for all Fontana Elementary School staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Many schools are trying to do that for their staff because it keeps them up with inflation better,” explained district superintendent Mark Wenzel of the “pretty significant” CPI-tied pay increase at the 200-student Grades 4K-8 school district, which also offers a daycare facility serving children from six weeks to three years of age. “We wish we could, obviously, do more. You always like to do more for your staff, but there’s only so much you can do.”

Board members also approved all teaching and support staff contracts as presented by district administration. Contracts and letters of employment will be drafted reflecting the approved CPI pay increase.

New math teacher

The Fontana Board of Education approved the hiring of Laura Flynn as the district’s new middle school math teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Flynn currently teaches eighth grade English language arts at 500-student Phoenix Middle School in the Delavan-Darien School District.

Wenzel said Flynn has a math minor.

“That’s what appealed to her when our job was posted,” Wenzel said. “She would like to be teaching math. That’s how she came about applying for our job.”

BFASA budget approved

Fontana School Board members approved the approximately $20,000 2022-2023 operating budget for the Big Foot Area School Association (BFASA), done annually based upon shared costs.

Wenzel said the five-district BFASA consortium, in existence for more than 60 years, includes Big Foot Union High School, Fontana Joint 8 School District (Fontana Elementary School), Sharon Joint School District #11 (Sharon Community School), Linn J6 School District (Reek School) and Walworth Joint School District #1 (Walworth Elementary School).

BFASA serves as a means of sharing services, resources, inter-district leadership and personnel among member districts, with a primary focus of providing an articulated JK-12 curriculum. BFASA’s administrative office is located at Walworth Elementary School.

With BFASA’s budget roughly “split into fifths” among the consortium districts, Wenzel said Fontana’s share of BFASA’s annual budget is “about 20%” or approximately $4,000.

New brochure

Fontana Elementary School principal Steve Torrez distributed copies of the district’s new tri-fold color brochure, which serves as an introduction to Fontana Elementary School’s mission, vision, commitments, and strategic goals and focus areas, as well as basic district information.

“It’s a way to be transparent as possible and also promote what we’re doing,” Torrez said. “I’m excited. I think it’s nice stuff.”

Board reorganization

The board conducted its post-election organizational activities, including oaths of office for the two returning incumbents on the April 5 ballot—Village of Fontana resident Rachel Clausius and Town of Walworth resident Matthew Pruessing.

Their three-year board terms expire in April 2025.

The Fontana Board of Education is comprised of five members, three of which must reside in the Village of Fontana and two of which must reside in the Town of Walworth or Town of Delavan within the district boundaries.

Other members of the school board are president Tom Labus, term expiring April 2023; vice president Nina Reckamp, term expiring April 2023; and clerk Scott Vilona, term expiring April 2024.

As part of the board reorganization, members voted unanimously to maintain the current board officer positions and assignments, with Labus serving as Big Foot Area School Association (BFASA) representative, Reckamp as Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) convention delegate alternate, Vilona as WASB legislative contact, and Pruessing as WASB convention delegate.

